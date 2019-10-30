Country singer Kane Brown and wife Katelyn welcome first child together

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae are finally parents.

The country singer, 36, shared the happy news Wednesday that he and his wife had welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world. He posted a loving photo of the three of them embracing.

"KB3 welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" he wrote.

The couple revealed in April they were pregnant.

KANE BROWN IS ‘SUPER EXCITED’ TO BE A FIRST-TIME FATHER: I GET TO 'BE THE DAD I NEVER HAD TO MY DAUGHTER’

It's been so hard keeping this a secret," Brown wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his wife's sonogram. "But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

In August, they announced they were having a baby girl.

Right before, Kingsley's arrival, Brown shared a video of her stunning nursery which features a chandelier light, gray furniture, and lots of animal-themed decor.

KANE BROWN MOURNS DRUMMER, KENNY DIXON, WHO DIED IN A CAR ACCIDENT

"We have had some super rough days lately.. but this puts a smile on my face. Kings [sic] rooms [sic] finished," he wrote.

The couple got engaged in April 2017 and married in October 2018.