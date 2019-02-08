Naya Rivera denies there was any 'beef' between her and 'Glee' co-star Lea Michele

There’s apparently no bad blood between Naya Rivera and former “Glee” co-star Lea Michele.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Rivera was asked by a caller about liking Michele’s engagement photo on Instagram — as well as about where the rumored frenemies currently stand.

“I did not speak to her, but everyone sees Instagram, right,” Rivera said.

After host Cohen said the double-tap was like waving a white flag, Rivera said, “I don’t think there was any beef.”

Rivera got candid about Michele in her 2016 book, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.”

“One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. We are both strong willed and competitive—not just with each other but with everyone—and that’s not a good mixture,” Rivera penned.

“Lea and I definitely weren’t the best of friends, and I doubt we’ll ever sit on her couch and eat kale together again, but the rumors of our ‘feud’ were blown out of proportion,” she also wrote.

Michele recently celebrated her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to fiancé Zandy Reich.

