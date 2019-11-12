Lauren Alaina addresses split with embattled comedian John Crist

Country singer, and current “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, Lauren Alaina, addressed her recent split from embattled Christian comedian John Crist on the show Monday.

Alaina, 25, revealed in September that she and the comic split shortly before she began her run on Season 28 of the reality competition series. In the latest episode, she went into more detail, noting that being on the show helped her get over the heartbreak.

“I went through a breakup two weeks before I came on this show. Kind of a crazy time, but being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been the perfect recipe for healing my broken heart. This show has been like my new boyfriend. I’m dating ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and it’s going great,” she said.

Host Tom Bergeron joked that she was “dating the whole show,” to which she replied, “I am, and it’s going great!”

She also added that she had a “bad day last week.”

It’s likely the star was referencing the allegations brought against Crist revealed in a bombshell report by the Christian publication, Charisma News, last week. Multiple women came forward in a detailed report accusing him of allegedly manipulating them and attempting to leverage his fame, “initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships” and “offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors.”

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them," Crist said in a statement to the outlet at the time.

"While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful," Crist added. "I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process."

Crist has canceled his upcoming tour, and his Netflix special, "I Ain't Prayin' for That," due on Thanksgiving Day, is "on hold."

Fox News Caleb Parke contributed to this report.