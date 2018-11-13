8 Stan Lee movies to watch this weekend

For many years, comic book mastermind Stan Lee created countless beloved characters.

On Monday, Lee — who was hailed for revolutionizing the comic world with his creation of Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk — died at age 95.

To remember the comic book legend and Marvel superheroes creator, here are eight Marvel movies you can watch this weekend — and even catch a glimpse of the late Lee, who was known for his famous cameos.

"Black Panther" (2018)

The Marvel movie follows Prince T'Challa — played by Chadwick Boseman — as he ascends to Wakanda's throne. T'Challa is also a superhero, the Black Panther.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor. In the third installment, the king of Asgard tries to stop his older sister, Hela, from destroying his world.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

In this sequel, the Guardians are on a mission to figure out who Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) true parents are.

Doctor Strange (2016)

Benedict Cumberbatch is a neurosurgeon who stumbles on the world of the mystic arts.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Actor Tom Holland takes on the role of a Peter Parker, a New York high school student, who is also Spider-Man.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Avengers reunite to try and defeat Thanos, and the villain's plan to end the universe.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang, whose alter-ego is Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly returns as Hope van Dyne, who is also known as Wasp. The two have an important new mission and need to fight alongside each other in this sequel.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

In the third installment, political involvement puts Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) at odds.

