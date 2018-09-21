Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
7 Mac Miller albums make it to Billboard 200 less than two weeks after his death

Ryan Gaydos
In this July 13, 2013 file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour at Festival Pier in Philadelphia.

Seven of Mac Miller’s albums reached the Billboard 200 not even two weeks after the rapper died from a suspected overdose at his Los Angeles home.

Earlier this week it was revealed Miller’s last album, “Swimming,” had returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 following his death on Sept. 7, according to Complex.

“Swimming,” which had only peaked at No. 3 when it debuted in August and then all but disappeared, was sitting at No. 6 at the start of this week.

Albums from Paul McCartney, Eminem, Laruen Daigle, Russ and Drake were listed higher than “Swimming.”

Four more of Miller’s studio albums and two of his mixtapes followed suit.

“GO:OD AM” was listed at No. 49; “Blue Slide Park” was at No. 49; “The Divine Feminine” was at No. 50; “Watching Movies With the Sound Off” was at No. 59.

Miller’s mixtapes “Best Day Ever” and “Macadelic” were both at Nos. 26 and 106 respectively.

The late Pittsburgh rapper had clearly made a profound impact on his fans.

