3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold dead at 47

Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of the popular rock band 3 Doors Down, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 47.

According to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Arnold "passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer," on Saturday, Feb. 7.

"As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners," the statement read.

The statement went on to praise Arnold's songwriting, which "became a cultural touchstone for a generation."

The band's breakout hit, "Kryptonite," was written by Arnold "in his math class when he was just 15 years old," the statement said. "His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on."

"Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends."

The statement concluded by expressing how "deeply grateful" his family is "for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time," and asked for privacy.

"He will be deeply missed and forever remembered," the statement ended.

The band also shared the statement on X, with many fans sharing their heartbreak in the comment sections.

"What a loss but we are very fortunate to have had Brad and y'all's music grace our lives. Prayers to Brad's family and the band," one fan wrote, while another added, "There will never be another soothing voice as his.. 3 Doors Down music is one of the greatest! Prayers for his family at this time."

Arnold first announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in May 2025. He posted a video on Instagram in which he told his fans, "I've got some not-so-good news for you today."

The Mississippi native explained that he got checked out at a hospital after feeling sick a couple of weeks before, which was when doctors diagnosed him with clear cell renal cell carcinoma "that had metastasized into my lung."

Later in the video, he assured his fans that he isn't afraid of the diagnosis, but added that they would have to force them to cancel all upcoming performances for their tour at the time.

"Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe ‘ITS NOT MY TIME’ is really my song," he wrote in the caption of the video. "This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all!"

3 Doors Down was founded in 1996 by Arnold and his bandmates Todd Harrell and Matt Roberts while they were still in high school. Their debut album, "The Better Life," was released in 2000 and was a huge success, and featured many of their hits, including "Kryptonite," "Loser" and "Be Like That."

