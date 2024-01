Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are here.

This year, Anthony Anderson hosted the award show live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The 2024 Emmy Awards comes after the biggest night in television was postponed from its original date on Sept. 18, 2023 due to the dual actors and writers strikes.

Jeremy Allen White took home the award for best lead actor in a comedy series. After receiving his award, White told reporters backstage that he and the entire production team on "The Bear" were "very surprised and blown away by the reach" the series had.

75TH EMMY AWARDS RED CARPET: PHOTOS

Here is the complete winners list from the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Best drama series: "Succession"

Best comedy series: "The Bear"

Best limited/anthology series: "Beef"

Lead actress, drama series: Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Lead actor, drama series: Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

WATCH: Jeremy Allen White 'blown away' by the success of 'The Bear'

Lead actress, comedy series: Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Lead actor, comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead actress, limited series/TV movie: Ali Wong, "Beef"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lead actor, limited series/TV movie: Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Supporting actress, drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Supporting actor, drama series: Matthew MacFadyen, "Succession"

Supporting actress, comedy series: Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Supporting actor, comedy series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Supporting actress, limited/anthology series or movie: Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Supporting actor, limited or anthology series or movie: Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Writing, variety series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Writing, drama series: Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Writing, comedy series: Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

Writing, limited anthology series: Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

Reality competition series: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Scripted variety series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Directing, comedy series: Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

Directing, limited anthology series or movie: Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

Directing, drama series: Mark Mylod, "Succession"

Variety special (live): "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium"

Talk series: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"