Emmy Awards host Anthony Anderson has weighed in on Joy Koy's widely panned performance at the Golden Globes.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the 53-year-old comedian shared his thoughts on the criticism that Koy has faced after hosting the 81st Golden Globes on Jan. 7. The backlash that Koy received prompted Kevin Hart and Michael Che to warn fellow comedians against hosting future awards shows.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion," Anderson said at the 75th Emmys exclusive press preview. "There's going to be criticism."

He continued, "No matter if you do great, if you do bad. You can't please everyone."

"But it's a job that needs to be done. It's a job suited for the best to do it," Anderson added. "The Academy, the Emmys, the Oscars, the Golden Globes — they pick who they feel is best to do the job. And that's what we do."

During an interview with Sky News that was published Friday, Hart, 44, declared that he would never host the Academy Awards.

"Whatever little hope you had, I want to destroy it right now," the "Lift" star told the outlet.

"Those gigs aren't good gigs for comics," he added. "It's no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the Globes or anything else. Those just aren't comedy-friendly environments anymore."

Hart has previously served as host of the MTV Video Music Awards, the MTV Movie Awards and the BET Awards.

In 2019, the comedian was set to host the Oscars for the first time but faced controversy when old homophobic tweets surfaced. At the time, Hart revealed on Instagram that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had demanded that he issue an apology or he would be replaced as host.

Hart said he "chose to pass on the apology" and explained that he had "addressed" his past remarks several times. He added that he believed he had matured and changed as a person and said he was "in a completely different place in my life."

Within hours, Hart announced that he was stepping down from hosting the show and apologized to the LGBTQ community for his "insensitive words from the past."

During his interview with Sky News, Hart praised comedians who had successfully hosted award shows but argued that the gig was easier for comics with preexisting industry relationships.

"Shout out to those that have cracked the code and done it right early on, you know, the Chris Rocks of the world, the Billy Crystals of the world, the girls we’ve had like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. Ricky Gervais," Hart said.

"There’s a lot of people that understand that if you’re not an industry comic, meaning a comic that has the relationships of all, then those rooms are very cold," he added. It’s not the gig that it was of old. It’s too much pressure on the idea of a comic and what’s jokes and not jokes. So, it’s tough."

Che shared similar sentiments in a since-deleted Instagram post that he shared on Jan. 8. In 2018, Che and his "Saturday Night Live Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost emceed the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"Comedians should boycott hosting award shows," the "SNL" star wrote, per the New York Post. "For one, its [sic] very difficult to make movie stars laugh. They’re way too self conscious to have a good time."

He continued, "Two, they don’t even want to laugh. They’re too busy thinking about their careers and their speeches and their ’cause’… They think they wanna be made fun of, but they actually don’t. They actually just want their trophy. And a nice photo."

"My point is: it’s not fun for anybody," Che added. "Trust me. I know everybody. We all hate it."

However, Anderson told Fox News Digital that he was excited to host the Emmys. "Being the host of the 75th Emmys is really a big deal for me," he said.

"It's the only chance that I'll be able to hold an Emmy. Since I'm 0 for 13," he joked, referring to his previous nominations. "But no, it's a special day."

Anderson continued, "As we celebrate history and the 75th annual Emmy Awards, paying homage to shows and creators that not only shaped my career, but shaped and changed the landscape of television and how we view it today. So I'm honored to be the host of that."

On Thursday, the executive producers of the Emmys announced that the awards show would feature cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout television history.

"All in the Family," "Grey’s Anatomy," "Game of Thrones," "Martin" and more series will get the special treatment at Monday night’s ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with many getting renditions of their sets, including the bar from "Cheers." The awards show will pay tribute to shows from decades of television history beginning with 1950s up to the present day.

"It's very special," Anderson told Fox News Digital. "To pay homage to those shows that created an environment for actors like me to come up and do what we love to do."

He continued, "To grow up and to be fans of these shows and to watch these shows as a child, as a young actor thinking and hoping that one day that would be me on that stage and on that screen, doing those things."

"And now to be on stage, standing side by side with those people who pioneered along the way," Anderson added. "Some I've had the good fortune of working with, some I've had the good fortune of becoming friendly with and some I've had the good fortune of paying homage to. So that's what's exciting to me."

During an interview with Fox News Digital at the press preview, Emmys executive producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay from Jesse Collins Entertainment shared what viewers can expect from the awards show and the television tributes.

"It is going to be an incredible night," Collins said. "Anthony is the perfect host for this to take us on this journey, and that's what it's going to be. We really want to touch on the last 75 years of television as much as possible, through reunions, through presenter pairings, through music, and really just trying to capture the emotion that all of these shows create for all of us fans of television. And I think that's the emotional drive of the show."

Rouzan-Clay teased the show's tribute to the 1950s classic comedy series "I Love Lucy," which will feature a recreation of one of the show's most memorable scenes.

"'I Love Lucy'" is one of the most iconic television shows of our time," she said. "And there are so many scenes — like we sat in a room laughing, trying to figure out which one to pick."

Rouzan-Clay continued, "We landed on the chocolate scene, which everyone knows and loves. And we were able to find two really amazing actresses to play those roles of Lucy and Ethel. And we're really excited for you guys to watch on Monday night and see who we got."

"I think one of the big things we wanted to do is make sure that this show is a celebration of 75 years across the board," Harmon told Fox News Digital. "We hope that some of these recreations of reunions really bring some nostalgia to the stage."

She continued, "'Cheers' is a really good example. Between the set and the cast that we get to bring together, I think it's really going to remind people of how excited they were when they had to sit down and watch those shows every night on television. So we hope to bring some of that same feeling to our stage that everyone felt when they watched it on TV."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.