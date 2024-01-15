Go Back
    75th Emmy Awards red carpet: PHOTOS

    See the stars as they walk the red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

  • Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
     Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Selena Gomez at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
    Selena Gomez at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
  • Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Matty Matheson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Matty Matheson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. 
    Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jennifer Coolidge attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Jennifer Coolidge attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Claire Danes attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Claire Danes attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
     Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Yelena Yemchuk arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Yelena Yemchuk arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
     Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Niecy Nash arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Niecy Nash arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.  
    Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Christina Ricci attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Christina Ricci attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Suki Waterhouse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Award
    Suki Waterhouse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Padma Lakshmi at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Padma Lakshmi at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tim Burton arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Tim Burton arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. 
    Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tyler James Williams at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Tyler James Williams at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Issa Rae arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Issa Rae arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.  
    Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Emily Hampshire arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Emily Hampshire arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. 
    Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ali Wong at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Ali Wong at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
    Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
  • Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
     Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Rachel Brosnahan arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Rachel Brosnahan arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. 
    Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Debicki arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Elizabeth Debicki arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. 
    Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. 
     Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Oliver Platt attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Oliver Platt attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sophie Thatcher attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
    Sophie Thatcher attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
     Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hannah Waddingham arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Hannah Waddingham arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. 
    Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jenna Ortega arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Jenna Ortega arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
     Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jessica Chastain arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards
    Jessica Chastain arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. 
    Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
