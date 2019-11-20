2020 Grammy nominations: Lizzo, Lil' Nas X, Billie Eilish lead nominations

Grammy host Alicia Keys announced the nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards live on Wednesday, revealing artists like Lizzo and Billie Eilish as top contenders for 2020.

The 38-year-old singer was joined in the simulcast by Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan, Harvey Mason Jr, chair of the Board of Trustees, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King and two-time Grammy nominee Bebe Rexha to announce nominees in select categories. Artists like Taylor Swift and Lil' Nas X were highlighted in the “big three” categories including, album, song, record of the year and best new artist.

ARIANA GRANDE SHOWS OFF GRAMMY WIN ON INSTAGRAM, PRESENTS IT TO HER PET PIG

Lizzo, the breakthrough singer-rapper, scored the most nominations with eight total, including bids for the top awards.

A list of top 2020 Grammy nominees is below:

— Best new artist: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

— Best pop solo performance: “Spirit,” Beyoncé; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo; “You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift.

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House; “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee; “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

— Best pop vocal album: “The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande; “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran; “Lover,” Taylor Swift.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Si,” Andrea Bocelli; “Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé; “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters; “A Legendary Christmas,” John Legend; “Walls,” Barbra Streisand.

— Best dance/electronic album: “LP5,” Apparat; “No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers; “Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape),” Flume; “Solace,” Rüfüs Du Sol; “Weather,” Tycho.

— Best rock album: “Amo,” Bring Me the Horizon,” “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant; “In the End,” The Cranberries; “Trauma,” I Prevail; “Feral Roots,” Rival Sons.

— Best alternative music album: “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief; “Assume Form,” James Blake; “I,I,” Bon Iver; “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend; “Anima,” Thom Yorke.

— Best urban contemporary album: “Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition),” Lizzo; “Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow; “Saturn,” NAO; “Being Human In Public,” Jessie Reyez.

— Best R&B album: “1123,” BJ the Chicago Kid; “Painted,” Lucky Daye; “Ella Mai,” Ella Mai; “Paul,” PJ Morton; “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak.

— Best rap album: “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Various artists; “Championships,” Meek Mill; “I Am I Was,” 21 Savage; “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator; “The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae.

— Best country album: “Desperate Man,” Eric Church; “Stronger Than the Truth,” Reba McEntire; “Interstate Gospel,” Pistol Annies; “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett; “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker.

— Best jazz vocal album: “Thirsty Ghost,” Sara Gazarek; “Love & Liberation,” Jazzmeia Horn; “Alone Together,” Catherine Russell; “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding; “Screenplay,” The Tierney Sutton Band.

— Best jazz instrumental album: “In the Key of the Universe,” Joey DeFrancesco; “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul,” Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Christian McBride’s New Jawn,” Christian McBride; “Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau; “Come What May,” Joshua Redman Quartet.

— Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin; “Goshen,” Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; “Tunnel Vision,” Gene Moore; “Settle Here,” William Murphy; “Something's Happening! A Christmas Album,” CeCe Winans.

— Best Latin pop album: “Vida,” Luis Fonsi; “11:11,” Maluma; “Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner; “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz; “Fantasia,” Sebastian Yatra

— Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album: “X 100PRE,” Bad Bunny; “Oasis,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny; “Indestructible,” Flor De Toloache; “Almadura,” iLe; “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía.

— Best comedy album: “Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan; “Relatable,” Ellen DeGeneres; “Right Now,” Aziz Ansari; “Son of Patricia,” Trevor Noah; “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The Lion King: The Songs”; “Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; “Rocketman”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “A Star Is Born.”

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.

— Best music video: “We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers; “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. “Cellophane,” FKA twigs; “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus; “Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo.

— Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyoncé; “Remember My Name,” David Crosby; “Birth of the Cool,” Miles Davis; “Shangri-La,” Various artists; “Anima,” Thom Yorke.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report