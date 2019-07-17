Ariana Grande shows off Grammy win on Instagram, presents it to her pet pig

Ariana Grande has earned a lot of bragging rights.

The "7 Rings" singer showed off her Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album, which she first received back in February, telling fans she received the iconic gramophone trophy in the mail on Tuesday. She shared a photo of herself posing with the coveted award, captioned, "Really glad I checked the mail."

ARIANA GRANDE GETS EMOTIONAL IN 'VOGUE' INTERVIEW ABOUT MAC MILLER, MANCHESTER BOMBING AND PETE DAVIDSON

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, also took to Instagram to congratulate the artist on her big win, while also shattering the illusion she got it delivered through the mail. "I couldn’t have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first GRAMMY. There is no one more deserving and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story.," Braun wrote, alongside a photo of him sitting beside the singer.

ARIANA GRANDE DONATES $250G OF ATLANTA CONCERT PROCEEDS TO PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Grande expressed her gratitude by replying to her manager's post, writing, "So grateful. thank you scoot. even though you ruined my joke about it coming in the mail."

The artist continued to flaunt her huge win, later posting a video of her presenting the award to her beloved pet pig, Piggy Smalls.

ARIANA GRANDE POSTS SUBTLE TRIBUTE TO MANCHESTER ARENA BOMBING VICTIMS ON TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Grande was recently featured in a cover story for Vogue, where she opened up about her brief engagement and break up with "SNL" star Pete Davidson, the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller, and her experience surviving a terrorist attack in the U.K. in 2017.

"I’m walking this fine line between healing myself and not letting the things that I’ve gone through be picked at before I’m ready, and also celebrating the beautiful things that have happened in my life and not feeling scared that they’ll be taken away from me because trauma tells me that they will be," she told the magazine.

Grande also discussed her recent mental health issues, and her experiences singing personal songs while on tour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s hard to sing songs that are about wounds that are so fresh," she confessed. "It’s fun, it’s pop music, and I’m not trying to make it sound like anything that it’s not, but these songs to me really do represent some heavy s–t.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.