2018 AMAs start time, performers, nominees and everything else you need to know

Are you ready for the 2018 American Music Awards?

The awards show will kick off live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., next month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded event.

Where can I watch the show?

Viewers can tune in to ABC on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Who is this year’s host?

Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to emcee the show for a second time in a row.

“SO NICE, I’M DOING IT TWICE,” Ross said in a Sept. 5 Instagram post.

Who has the most nominations?

Drake and Cardi B both have 8 nominations — more than any other artist.

This year, the rappers are up against one another in three categories: Favorite Music Video, Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop and Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop.

DRAKE, CARDI B LEAD THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WITH 8 NODS EACH

Who is performing?

Country singer Carrie Underwood, rock band Imagine Dragons, rapper Post Malone and singer Ty Dolla $ign are all set to perform, according to dick clark productions.

Underwood is slated to perform a song off her latest album, “Cry Pretty.”

Fans can also expect to see Imagine Dragons’ “Natural” and Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborate on “Psycho.”

That’s not the only planned song for Malone, though.

“Additionally, Post Malone will treat fans to a solo performance of a track off the same album,” dick clark productions said.

You can also expect to see Mariah Carey sing “With You,” plus a team-up between producer Benny Blanco and singers Khalid and Halsey, the company says.

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin are also set to appear with one another — likely treating fans to their hit “I Like It.”

2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS REVEALED

Who is nominated for Artist of the Year?

Rappers Post Malone and Drake, singers Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift and Imagine Dragons are all up for the prize.

Who is up for New Artist of the Year?

Pop singers Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello, R&B singer Khalid, and Cardi B are among this year’s crop of nominees.

The late rapper XXXTENTACION, who was fatally shot in Florida earlier this year, could also win.

Who is nominated for Collaboration of the Year?

The nominees include Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line ("Meant to Be"), Bruno Mars and Cardi B ("Finesse") and Camilla Cabello featuring Young Thug ("Havana").

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage ("Rockstar") are also in the mix, as are Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey ("The Middle").