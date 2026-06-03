Save up to 50% on top-rated sneakers before Prime Day — from Skechers to adidas

You don't have to wait until Prime Day kicks off to upgrade your sneaker collection for less. With these early deals on brands like Skechers , New Balance and Dr. Scholl's , you can save up to 50% on best-selling pairs weeks before the rush. We've found options for both men and women with discounted styles for walking, working and everyday wear.

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Men's early Prime Day sneaker deals

adidas Run Falcon 5 shoes: $38.97 (40% off)

Rockport Colle Tie sneakers: $79.95 (36% off)

adidas Daily 4.0 shoes: $46 (29% off)

Bruno Marc KnitFlex sneakers: $39.99 (25% off)

Skechers Summits slip-in sneakers: $69.95 (20% off)

Original price: $84

Enjoy $20 off a pair of Skechers Go Walk Flex sneakers . The lightweight shoes slip on hands-free, making them ideal for quick errands or long walks. A comfortable insole relieves pressure on your feet, while the breathable mesh encourages airflow.

Original price: $109

Shopping for a reliable pair of work sneakers? These Skechers slip-ins have slip-resistant outsoles that give you proper traction on wet, slippery floors. They're electrical hazard-safe and water-repellent, plus you can get them for less than $100 right now.

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Original price: $89

With summer nearly here, switch out those hot, clunky work boots for a pair of Skechers steel-toe shoes. The safety toe meets impact and compression standards, and the memory foam insole helps prevent foot fatigue, making them an ideal choice for workers who spend many hours standing.

Original price: $79.99

New Balance cross trainers are a classic for a reason. The thick midsole absorbs impact, while the suede upper gives you a polished look for the golf course, the office or yard work. Save $25 on a pair while the deal lasts.

Original price: $99.99

For a smart-looking pair of shoes that still offers athletic performance, go with these New Balance 574 Core sneakers . Suede and mesh combine to create a solid yet airy shoe you can wear daily. A rubber outsole holds up to trails or sidewalks and gives you lasting grip.

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Original price: $75

Under Armour's Charged Asserts use layered lightweight mesh to create a pair of shoes that feel comfortable during workouts and everyday activities. An extra-thick outsole lasts for years, even with daily use.

Original price: $135

Cole Haan is an affordable luxury brand, so these $81 Grand Crosscourt sneakers are a rare deal. They pay homage to vintage tennis shoes with a light, breathable build. A cushioned insole helps create a pair of shoes that look sleek and stay comfortable all day.

Women's early Prime Day sneaker deals

adidas Ultrarun 5 running shoes: $60 (25% off)

Sperry Crest Vibe sneakers: $44.79 (36% off)

Brooks Ghost Max 3 walking shoes: $119.95 (25% off)

Skechers Meet Ya There sneakers: $51.95 (24% off)

Orthofeet casual walking sneakers: $99.99 (23% off)

ASICS Gel-Venture 11 trail running shoes: $69.95 (22% off)

Puma Riaze Prowl cross trainers: $71.29 (19% off)

Original price: $70

A classic pair of adidas Grand Court tennis shoes is more than $30 off — a nearly 50% discount. The synthetic design brings a polished look to dinner or the gym. A Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner feels soft underfoot, while the tough rubber outsole provides lasting traction.

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Original price: $89

Snag a pair of Easy Spirit sneakers for more than half off before the price jumps. These flexible walking shoes feature a padded collar and foam sockliner that help minimize ankle irritation and chafing when walking long distances.

Original price: $79.99

New Balance's 608 V5 cross trainers offer an NDurance rubber outsole that holds up to frequent wear, while the shock-absorbing midsole gives you cushioning and support. Choose from white or black and pair them with any outfit while they're discounted at $50.

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Original price: $73

Grab a pair of responsive Skechers Go Run sneakers for $45 — a savings of $28. The air-cooled cushioning helps reduce impact, whether you're walking, running or on your feet all day at work. Throw them in the washing machine for easy maintenance.

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Original price: $110

Need extra room in your sneakers? These Dr. Scholl's Time Off shoes have a roomy design and a wider-than-average toe box for extra comfort. The water-resistant faux leather body holds up in all types of weather, while the flexible grooves adapt to your natural stride.