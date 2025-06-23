Early Amazon Prime Day deals you won't want to miss

One of the largest online shopping events is nearly here! Amazon Prime Day runs from July 8 through July 11, and features deals on pretty much anything you can think of. You can find some of the best Prime Day deals below, including tools, solar generators, Keurigs, high-tech headphones and more.

Tech enthusiasts can keep scrolling for the latest and greatest Apple products, security upgrades and TVs that are hundreds off their original prices. Or, scroll down to find some luxury beauty products you can add to your daily routine.

DIYers who need to upgrade their toolbox can find a handful of power tools in our list below that are significantly discounted. And, if you're looking to get a better night of sleep, scroll to find Amazon's best sleep deals. Outdoor enthusiasts looking to upgrade their gear or redecorate their patios can also find some of the best outdoor deals down below.

Best overall Prime Day deals

Philips Sonicare rechargeable electric toothbrush: on sale for $69.95 (36% off), originally $109.96

Litheli 18-inch cordless lawn mower: on sale for $170.99 (41% off), originally $289.99

Dumos air purifier for large rooms: on sale for $53.94 (10% off), originally $59.99

DeWalt cordless drill and impact driver: on sale for $149 (42% off), originally $259

Jackery solar generator with solar panel: on sale for $698.99 (46% off), originally $1,299

Breville Barista Express espresso machine: on sale for $695.94 (7% off), originally $749.95

Google Nest Smart thermostat: on sale for $105.94 (19% off), originally $129.99

Original price: $349

The iPad 10 is the ultimate affordable tablet, complete with an A16 chip, delivering an incredibly fast user experience. The retina 11-inch display rivals the competition thanks to its True Tone adjustments that automatically adjust the screen depending on where you are and the conditions to give you the best picture. There’s an impressive 128 GB of storage, all the way up to 512 GB.

An artist's dream, the iPad 10 has a compatible Apple Pencil that makes drawing ultra-realistic. Note that the iPad 10 doesn’t support the newest Apple Pencil Pro. The magic keyboard folio turns your iPad into a fully functioning laptop and detaches and attaches with a simple click.

To protect your iPad, a hard cover iPad case (that comes in nearly any color) and a screen protector are a must. They'll prevent cracks and scratches from everyday wear and tear.

Original price: $299.99

Shark's cordless pet vacuum cleaner has a 40-minute runtime, so you can tackle every room in your house on a single charge. The vacuum transitions seamlessly from carpet to hardwood, sucking up dust, pet hair and other messes. The low-profile design makes the vacuum lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Best Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Fire stick: on sale for $24.99 (50% off), originally $49.99

40-inch Amazon Fire TV: on sale for $169.99 (32% off), originally $249.99

Original price: $429

The Apple Series 10 watch features a water temperature sensor that shares information about your swim workouts and a depth sensor. You can also get notifications if you have a high or low heart rate or if the watch detects an irregular heart rhythm.

The watch also has many of the same features as your iPhone. You can send a text, take a call, listen to music and podcasts, use Siri and get notifications from your calendar and other apps.

Original price: $129

Redesigned with comfort in mind, the Apple AirPods 4 have a better fit so they won't fall out of your ears as often. The sound quality has also improved from previous AirPod generations. Now you get a theater-like sound quality no matter what you're listening to. AirPods are also sweat-, dust- and water-resistant, making them a more durable earbud option.

Best Prime Day beauty deals

Anti-aging skin care kit: on sale for $18.98 (47% off), originally $35.91

Pro Ceramic Ionic hair straightener brush: on sale for $21.73 (27% off), originally $29.86

Original price: $279.99

For an advanced clean, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush achieves up to 20 times more plaque removal and helps you get healthier gums. It can also help remove stains much more effectively than a manual toothbrush.

You can choose from five different brushing modes and three intensity levels. Plus, the brush will alert you if you're using too much pressure, which can also help your gums stay healthy.

Original price: $249.99

Dry your hair the professional way with a Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex. The dryer provides ultra-fast drying with no heat damage. In seconds, airflow reaches up to 100 mph, and you can adjust the temperature level to keep your scalp comfortable. Featuring a 360-degree rotating nozzle, you can adjust the dryer to any angle to get the perfect style. When you're done, the handle folds up, making this the perfect travel hair dryer.

Best Prime Day tools deals

Original price: $599

Bosch's five-tool combo kit includes an impact driver, hammer drill, reciprocating saw, circular saw, a work light and two batteries. The impact driver works as both an impact wrench and a driver. The lightweight reciprocating saw is just over six pounds, so it's ideal for easy DIY projects.

Original price: $205

DeWalt's jig saw has an anti-slip comfort grip that makes controlling the saw easier. The all-metal blade is easy and quick to change, while the adjustable dust blower keeps your line of sight clear while you're cutting. The saw is battery-powered, making quick work of all your DIY projects.

Best Prime Day sleep deals

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + cooling 3-inch king mattress topper: on sale for $399 (20% off), originally $499

Original price: $595

The Casper Sleep Element medium firm mattress is designed to be luxurious. There's a top layer of breathable foam that promotes airflow, so you don't sleep hot. The cover is also made from recycled materials that can withstand years of consistent use.

This mattress conveniently comes in a box. All you need to do is unroll it on top of your bedframe and wait a few hours for it to puff up on its own.

Best Prime Day outdoor deals

Coleman Classic 3-burner propane camping stove: on sale for $129.99 (41% off), originally $220.99

Original price: $412.99

The Coleman instant tent comes with pre-attached poles and an integrated rainfly, meaning you can set it up in about 60 seconds. You can fit up to four queen-sized airbeds in the tent, so you can take the whole family camping and still have plenty of space.