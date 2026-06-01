Celebrate America's 250th with these patriotic keepsakes and collectibles, from $16

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, commemorative products are already hitting virtual store shelves. From 250th anniversary American flags and patriotic baseball caps to challenge coins minted by one of the country's oldest mints, these are some of the standout items worth checking out.

READ MORE: America 250 is coming: What to know and the best commemorative gear to buy

America's 250th birthday only happens once — so get a flag that marks the occasion. Reminiscent of the original flag, this Amazon pick has the classic red-and-white stripes, 13 stars and a "250 Years" graphic at its center in honor of the anniversary. Once the celebration ends, store your flag in this glass display case.

Celebrate America's 250th birthday by drinking your favorite beer from this patriotic stein. This collectible from The Bradford Exchange features a bold gold design on the front of a red, white and blue body. A golden eagle is perched on top, representing the freedom Americans hold dear.

Original price: $37.94

An America 250 baseball cap is an everyday accessory you can wear wherever you go. It comes in eight different colors, ranging from navy blue to army green and even bright pink. The large design on the front has everything you want — an eagle, Lady Liberty and the Liberty Bell alongside a bold American flag.

Original price: $26.99

Whiskey enthusiasts can enjoy their nightcaps in this one-of-a-kind Luigi Bormioli glass, embossed with "We Hold These Truths" and "America 250" on one side. The Italian-made glass is lead-free and crafted for exceptional clarity.

READ MORE: The FOX News Wine Shop lets you sip American wines at home — here's how it works

Add this historic 250th commemorative coin to your collection for just $50. It shows the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence and is inspired by John Trumbull's famous painting. The oldest private mint in the U.S. produces this coin for a limited time.

Original price: $26.99

This 250th rectangle keepsake fits neatly on any shelf or bookcase, adding a subtle tribute to America's birthday. Your purchase supports Monticello, which is owned and operated by the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, an organization that preserves the historical memory of the nation's third president.

Original price: $79.99

Fanatics' limited-edition USA 250 tee gives you a more neutral option that lets you show your American pride. From the 13 gold stars representing the original colonies to the large 1776 graphic on the back, every detail nods to the country's founding. Save 20% on this item when you use code 20TEES.

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Two top symbols of the country — an eagle and an American flag — come together in a unique sculpture that fits into any yard. The large eagle mounts to a fence post and any other flat surface, and the removable 250th flag slides right into the secure holder.

For anyone who prefers to showcase their American pride, this USA 250 stacking ring gives you a collectible you can wear every day. When stacked, the ring resembles an American flag, complete with a bold simulated diamond star to top off the look.

Snag an America 250 T-shirt with a flag motif on the front and back. The shirt honors the nation's milestone birthday, but is lightweight and soft enough to wear on the Fourth of July and beyond.

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Original price: $16.95

A mug is the perfect affordable item to remember the occasion. This design blends an eagle, American flags and bright stars together, creating a striking design worthy of the proudest American.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.