Wayfair's Epic Summer Sale features up to 72% off everything

Wayfair kicked off its Epic Summer Sale with up to 72% off outdoor and indoor furniture, grilling accessories, kitchen gadgets and more until June 16. It’s a great time to refresh your home with massive savings on home furnishings for the inside and outside. If you are looking for great deals on outdoor furniture, you should also check out Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale.

Original price: $400

This Costway wood-fired pizza oven makes good, crispy-crust pizzas. You can also cook other items like steaks, bread, roasted chicken and vegetables, turning it into a grill or even a smoker in some models.

Original price: $249.99

The Blackstone 17-inch tabletop griddle with hood is a portable flat-top grill you can use for outdoor cooking. Take it camping, tailgating, RVing or even on small patios to experience the griddle cooking experience while on-the-go.

6 ITEMS THAT WILL INCREASE YOUR HOME'S CURB APPEAL

Original price: $927

The Shavon outdoor chaise lounge set with table is designed to provide a comfortable and convenient lounging experience for outdoor spaces like patios, poolsides or decks. This set is weather-resistant and made of durable resin designed to have a wood-like look.

Original price: $175.99

The Red Barrel Studio carved-back floral garden bench is designed to add decorative and functional outdoor seating options to your garden, patio, porch or backyard. The backrest of the bench has intricate scrollwork that will add a touch of elegance to any space.

Original price: $295

This Tournesol outdoor acacia wood picnic bench is durable and naturally resistant to moisture, rot and insects. It features a simple, classic picnic bench design, with a slatted seat and clean lines.

Original price: $445

The Market Sunbrella umbrella is 108 inches in diameter when fully opened, providing ample shade for a standard outdoor dining table or a small lounge area. This umbrella uses a crank system to easily open and close the canopy.

Original price: $555

Bring a summer boho vibe to your indoor living space with this braided ottoman and foot stool by Jaipur Living . The pouf's exterior is created by hand-braiding jute fibers, giving it a rich and tactile surface with an organic, natural look.

FUTURE-PROOF YOUR HOME APPLIANCES WITH THESE 9 PRODUCTS

Original price: $555

The Minehead Upholstered Side Dining Chair comes in a set of four chairs designed to offer a blend of modern style and comfortable seating for various areas of your home. The chairs feature a scoop-style silhouette and tapered dowel legs, giving them a sleek, minimalist and mid-century modern aesthetic.

Original price: $236.89

This BISSELL Crosswave Turbo wet dry vac cleans and washes your floors simultaneously, saving you time on cleaning. The vacuum features two-tank technology to keep the clean water and cleaning solution separate from the dirty water and debris that the machine picks up.

Original price: $330

Cuisinart’s air fryer and convection toaster oven combines the functions of several countertop appliances into one to save space and offer a wide range of cooking options. It offers the benefits of a full-size toaster oven, air fryer and convection oven.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $75