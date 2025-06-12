Wayfair's Epic Summer Sale features up to 72% off everything

Wayfair kicked off its Epic Summer Sale with up to 72% off outdoor and indoor furniture, grilling accessories, kitchen gadgets and more until June 16. It’s a great time to refresh your home with massive savings on home furnishings for the inside and outside. If you are looking for great deals on outdoor furniture, you should also check out Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale.
Costway outdoor wood-fired pizza oven: on sale for $252.48 (37% off)
Original price: $400
This Costway wood-fired pizza oven makes good, crispy-crust pizzas. You can also cook other items like steaks, bread, roasted chicken and vegetables, turning it into a grill or even a smoker in some models.
Blackstone tabletop griddle with hood: on sale for $142.06 (42% off)
Original price: $249.99
The Blackstone 17-inch tabletop griddle with hood is a portable flat-top grill you can use for outdoor cooking. Take it camping, tailgating, RVing or even on small patios to experience the griddle cooking experience while on-the-go.
Shavon outdoor chaise lounge set with table: $550 (41% off)
Original price: $927
The Shavon outdoor chaise lounge set with table is designed to provide a comfortable and convenient lounging experience for outdoor spaces like patios, poolsides or decks. This set is weather-resistant and made of durable resin designed to have a wood-like look.
Red Barrel Studio floral garden bench: on sale for $102.99 (41% off)
Original price: $175.99
The Red Barrel Studio carved-back floral garden bench is designed to add decorative and functional outdoor seating options to your garden, patio, porch or backyard. The backrest of the bench has intricate scrollwork that will add a touch of elegance to any space.
Tournesol outdoor picnic bench: on sale for $97.99 (67% off)
Original price: $295
This Tournesol outdoor acacia wood picnic bench is durable and naturally resistant to moisture, rot and insects. It features a simple, classic picnic bench design, with a slatted seat and clean lines.
Market Sunbrella umbrella: on sale for $269 (40% off)
Original price: $445
The Market Sunbrella umbrella is 108 inches in diameter when fully opened, providing ample shade for a standard outdoor dining table or a small lounge area. This umbrella uses a crank system to easily open and close the canopy.
Jaipur Living braided ottoman: on sale for $154.99 (72% off)
Original price: $555
Bring a summer boho vibe to your indoor living space with this braided ottoman and foot stool by Jaipur Living. The pouf's exterior is created by hand-braiding jute fibers, giving it a rich and tactile surface with an organic, natural look.
Minehead upholstered side dining chairs: on sale for $159.99 (62% off)
Original price: $555
The Minehead Upholstered Side Dining Chair comes in a set of four chairs designed to offer a blend of modern style and comfortable seating for various areas of your home. The chairs feature a scoop-style silhouette and tapered dowel legs, giving them a sleek, minimalist and mid-century modern aesthetic.
BISSELL wet dry vacuum: on sale for $179.99 (22% off)
Original price: $236.89
This BISSELL Crosswave Turbo wet dry vac cleans and washes your floors simultaneously, saving you time on cleaning. The vacuum features two-tank technology to keep the clean water and cleaning solution separate from the dirty water and debris that the machine picks up.
Cuisinart air fryer and convection toaster oven: $219.95 (33% off)
Original price: $330
Cuisinart’s air fryer and convection toaster oven combines the functions of several countertop appliances into one to save space and offer a wide range of cooking options. It offers the benefits of a full-size toaster oven, air fryer and convection oven.
Cuisinart hand mixer: on sale for $41.99 (44% off)
Original price: $75
Cuisinart’s five-speed hand mixer features a 220-watt motor that is powerful enough to handle a wide range of tasks, from light batter and whipped cream to denser cookie dough and even mashed potatoes. It is lightweight and easy to handle.