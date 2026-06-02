Stock up now: Emergency essentials are up to 45% off ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, significant discounts are already available on emergency essentials for your home and car. Whether you need a new smoke detector or a Jackery power station for potential summer blackouts, Amazon has it all. Even FOX-reader favorites, like this portable tire inflator, are nearly half off.

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Latest deals

Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus power station: $2,239 (39% off)

Flashlights, 2-pack: $9.97 (38% off)

Energizer AA batteries, 24-pack: $42.56 (36% off)

Emergency ponchos, 4-pack: $8.99 (36% off)

Emergency sleeping bag: $12.99 (32% off)

Bandage wrap, 6-pack: $8.99 (25% off)

Fireproof document bag: $29.99 (21% off)

Original price: $14.69

The portable Band-Aid first-aid kit is a must-have for minor emergencies. The 80-piece set includes bandages, gloves, scissors, various antibiotic creams and pain relievers like Tylenol. The convenient carrying case keeps everything organized.

Original price: $799

Power your home during a blackout with the Jackery Explorer 1000. It can support up to six devices, from small appliances to phone and laptop chargers. It's only about 23 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room. Recharge it in as little as one hour using the app.

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Original price: $799

The Anker SOLIX C1000 is another popular backup power station, with enough capacity for 10 devices. It lasts for up to 10 years, so at $500, it's well worth the investment. Recharge the station in under two hours with one of Anker's solar panels.

Original price: $53.98

This 262-piece survival kit packs essential supplies in a lightweight crossbody bag and helps you stay prepared for unexpected events. The foldable shovel, axe and rechargeable lanterns help you in a pinch when you're camping. A selection of first-aid essentials also lets you take care of cuts and scrapes.

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Original price: $19.99

When the power goes out, an emergency radio keeps you connected to local weather reports. With three LED lights, it acts as a flashlight, and the SOS alarm alerts your neighbors and rescuers to your location. Charge the radio with a hand-crank, solar panel or USB-C charger.

Original price: $35.99

Don't rely on candles or your phone's flashlight during blackouts. Grab this 4-pack of rechargeable lanterns while it's on sale for $28. You can fold them up for convenient storage, and the built-in solar panel tops them off between uses. Despite their compact size, each delivers impressive illumination with 600 lumens of brightness.

Original price: $59.95

Whether you're camping or hiking, a LifeStraw gives you access to clean drinking water. Each filters 99.9% of microplastics and bacteria found in natural water sources, making it safer for consumption.

Original price: $30.62

A portable charger ensures you always have extra power on hand. This lightweight, credit card-sized option features a magnetic grip that snaps onto the back of your phone and even works through MagSafe cases. It has enough power to bring an iPhone 16 battery to 100%.

Original price: $39.99

Don't worry about roadside emergencies when you have a portable tire inflator on hand. It pumps up flats on cars, trucks, RVs and boats, yet remains compact enough to fit in your glove box. The digital LED display is easy to read, even in low-light conditions. At 45% off, it's the highest discount on our list.

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Original price: $109.99

Revive a dead car battery with Gooloo's jump starter. It has enough power to restart a completely drained battery, and the built-in air compressor inflates flat car tires to a driveable PSI in a minute or two. It also doubles as a power bank, allowing you to recharge your phone, tablet or other devices.

Original price: $28.99

Be ready for a wide range of car-related situations with this kit. You get jumper cables, gloves, a headlamp, an emergency poncho and basic first-aid supplies in one portable bag. The bag is compact enough to store anywhere in your vehicle.

Original price: $13.99

If you get trapped in your car, these safety hammers have a seat belt cutter and window smasher. They're bright orange, so you can spot them when stressed or disoriented. At just $8, they're a budget-friendly addition to any emergency kit.

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Original price: $64.99

The First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide detector knows the difference between cooking smoke and smoke from a house fire, so there's no worrying about false alarms. The plug-in design eliminates the need for rewiring, making installation a breeze.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.