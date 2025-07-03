Create your summer oasis with Prime Day deals on outdoor furniture

With deals on patio sets, dining tables and outdoor rugs, you can revamp your deck, patio or backyard for a fraction of the cost during Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day 2025 runs July 8 through July 11, and Amazon Prime members can find thousands of deals to take advantage of. Prime benefits include fast delivery, access to Prime-only events and much more. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $899.99

The Natural Expressions five-piece dining set comes with four chairs that swivel 360 degrees and allow for slight rocking. The chairs are also oversized, making them the definition of comfort. The wood-like finish on the table provides a natural aesthetic.

Original price: $289.99

For an affordable, durable, no-frills table, go with this Flash Furniture 7-piece dining set. You can comfortably fit six people in the slated chairs, and the glass table gives your outdoor space a more modern look. The table’s steel frame is weather-resistant and holds up to 121 pounds, so you can fit an entire feast on the table, no problem.

Original price: $419.99

Relax in style with a Sha Cerlin 3-piece patio furniture set. You get two fully rotating patio chairs that are oversized and have a 360-pound weight capacity. The neutral-colored cushions and durable wicker fit into any outdoor space. The cushions on the chairs are stuffed with comfortable foam and the outside fabric is waterproof.

Original price: $1,807.99

Create a luxurious outdoor seating area with the Signature Design by Ashley cushioned outdoor set. The sofa and chairs are made from all-weather resin wicker and a rust-free frame, ensuring that this set lasts for years, even when left outside. The upholstered pillows are water-resistant, and they won’t fade.

Original price: $331.99

The Shintenchi 5-piece outdoor sofa set is made of rattan, wicker and steel, all of which are weather-resistant all year round, although a cover is suggested during poor weather. The sofa easily supports more than 300 pounds per seat and can be maneuvered to create different seating arrangements.

Original price: $99.99

Made of all-weather rattan, this Sweetcrispy patio furniture set includes two chairs and a small side table. The anti-slip bottoms ensure you stay safe when using the set, and the thick cushions help you relax while spending time in the Great Outdoors.

Original price: $214.19

Need extra seating but don’t want the look of old fold-out chairs? These Flash Furniture stackable rattan chairs are a more attractive, durable option. The woven look is chic and supportive, but the chairs are still easily stacked together for easy storage.

Original price: $189.99

Seat up to four people on this Devoko patio furniture set. Made from breathable fabric, the modern-looking chairs are comfy to sit on for long periods of time. The coffee table is made from highly durable iron and tempered glass, so the set can withstand all kinds of weather.

Original price: $181

Add a gorgeous floral textured area rug to your outdoor space for a fresh, nature-inspired look. The rug is both stain-resistant and pet-friendly. The synthetic fibers the rug is made of resists fading in the hot summer sun and won’t hold dirt or pet hair. To wash the rug, just spray it down with your hose and let it dry.

Original price: $102.03

If you want a Bohemian flare to your outdoor space, this striped indoor/outdoor rug is the perfect fit. Ideal for families with pets and kids, this rug can withstand just about anything. Spills wash right off with a hose and pet hair and dirt won’t stick.