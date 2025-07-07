Get up to 50% off tools with these Amazon Prime Day deals

Planning DIY projects this summer? Or looking to fix up your home? It all starts with the right tools. Amazon Prime Day features huge discounts on everything from brad nailers to circular saws, table saws, drills and more.

Original price: $279

For a heavy-duty circular saw, go with DeWalt. It’s a battery-powered option with a long runtime. Complete 330 crosscuts on a single charge. With a bevel capacity of up to 57 degrees, this is a versatile saw that can help you complete any project. Any of DeWalt’s 20-volt batteries work with this saw.

Original price: $259

DeWalt’s cordless drill and impact driver set has high-powered tools that are lightweight and comfortable to hold. The drill has a light with a 20-second delay that helps with visibility in tight spaces. Both batteries last for weeks, even with frequent use.

Original price: $629

Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your entire tool setup. The DeWalt five-tool combo kit comes with a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw and multi-tool. All the tools are cordless and run off the two included batteries.

Original price: $329

Bosch’s electric orbital sander is a next-level sander with a wide range of capabilities. The tool has two sanding modes, one for removing fine finishes and a more aggressive mode for sanding down thick, stuck-on finishes. The sander also has a multi-hold pad system that fits a wide variety of six-inch sanding discs. You can also hook up the sander to a shop vacuum for automatic dust collection.

Original price: $169

Metabo’s 10-inch compound miter saw is a portable, beginner-friendly miter saw. The whole saw weighs just over 24 pounds, so you can move it between jobs or around your home. The miter angle range reaches up to 52 degrees and the bevel range goes up to 45 degrees. Ideal for beginner woodworkers, this saw is simple, affordable and gets the job done.

Original price: $249

Stop getting tangled up with corded tools and grab a DeWalt orbital sander. The cordless sander has multiple speed controls so you can get the exact finish you want. There’s also a dust-sealed switch, so you can protect your new sander from dust build-up over time.

Original price: $119

Always be prepared with Black+Decker’s 68-piece tool and cordless drill set. The battery-powered drill holds a charge for months, and you get a complete drill bit set to go along with it. Also included in the set are some much-needed tools like a hammer, screwdrivers and a wrench set.

Original price: $229

The SKIL 15-amp table saw does it all, whether you’re putting up a fence, framing out a wall or working on all your DIY projects. It’s compact enough to move from jobsite to jobsite. There’s also a safety switch that will immediately shut down the machine.

Original price: $99

Ideal for trim work, furniture building and other finish work, the Meabo brad nailer accepts 18-gauge nails from 5/8 inch to two inches in length. The brad nailer is lightweight, weighing in at just over two pounds, making it easy to use for long lengths of time. You can also choose between two different fire modes: bump fire or sequential fire.