Add to cart: 9 things the FOX News Deals team bought this week

We spend our days sorting through products and deals to share with you, often adding a few to our own carts along the way. From Levi's jeans to a battery-powered leaf blower and a no-nonsense stain remover, these are the items we didn't just recommend — we bought them. Here's what made the cut this week and why they're worth considering. Please note that each opinion reflects the individual FOX News Deals team member, and your experience may vary.

"A few months ago, I spilled a cup of coffee on my tan sofa and was sure the stain wouldn't come out. I asked my aunt — a former housekeeper — if there was anything I could get to even minimally remove the stain without spending hundreds on professional cleaning, and she recommended Folex. To say I was shocked by the results would be an understatement. The stain was gone in a matter of minutes. But, pro-tip: dab — don't wipe." — Moriba Cummings, Director of Commerce Content

"I've tried more jeans than I can count, and most miss the mark. Some get baggy by mid-afternoon, while others dig in when I'm sitting at my desk. And at 5-foot-4 inches tall, finding the right length always feels like a gamble. But the Levi's Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans stand out. The fabric has enough stretch to stay comfortable throughout the day, while still structured enough to hold its shape." — Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Editor

"I needed a battery-powered leaf blower that wasn't ridiculously expensive, and Lowe's has this one…that's a fairly good deal, especially with the battery included." — Christopher Murray, Commerce Writer

"This Dutch oven has been a go-to in our kitchen for nearly a decade. We use it weekly for stews, sauces, braises and roasting. It's well priced for the quality and known for its durability. After seven or eight years of use, we're finally replacing it and opting for a gray color." — Christopher Hindenach, Commerce Editor

Original price: $33.99

"I'm tired of spending more than $100 on leggings. A friend wore these high-waisted leggings to a fitness class, and they looked great on her. She said she liked them for workouts, so I decided to give them a try." — Jenny Op't Holt, VP of Commerce Partnerships

"I've used this sunscreen for years, and it's one of the few products I buy on repeat. It's like a sunscreen and tinted moisturizer in one, so you can wear it on its own for a nice glow and light coverage. But the reason I love it so much is it layers well with makeup — no pilling or weird texture. It's hydrating, lightweight and made with non-comedogenic ingredients." — Jaclyn Kaufman, Associate Production Editor

"These Iron Panda athleisure T-shirts are my go-to. The oversized fit is perfect, and the designs are fun and unique. The shipping takes a while, but the wait is worth it." — Kelsey Ramírez, Production Editor

Original price: $74.99

"My child kept dragging her blocks into the bathroom to reach the sink and brush her teeth or wash her hands. It quickly became a safety concern, so we needed a better solution. These steps are sturdy, so we feel confident when she's using them, and they fold up easily when not in use to keep the bathroom or kitchen clutter-free." — Kevin Shaifer, Director of Commerce Partnerships

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"Most red therapy devices have separate face and neck attachments, which is why I like that LifePro's mask combines both in one. It offers three light modes, and since acne and hyperpigmentation are my main concerns, I use the blue and near-infrared settings daily. After about three weeks, I've noticed some subtle improvement in skin tone." — Sage Anderson, Updates Writer

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