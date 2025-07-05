Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Prime Day travel deals: Save up to 50% on luggage from Samsonite, Travelpro and others

Shop deals for rolling luggage, backpacks, and weekender bags

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Find deals on top luggage sets during Amazon Prime Day.

Find deals on top luggage sets during Amazon Prime Day. (iStock)

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has some fantastic savings on luggage, perfect for your next adventure. You can currently find a three-piece set of Samsonite luggage at 50% off, score more than 40% off a laptop backpack or find a stylish weekender bag. Make sure to pack comfortable shoes with the help of our guide

Prime Day savings also extend to travel bookings like discounted cruises, car rentals and hotel stays through major travel partners. It's the ideal time to snag everything for your next adventure, from a quick weekend getaway to a long family vacation.

Make sure you're an Amazon Prime member to secure the best deals. You can join or start a 30-day free trial today.

Prime Day travel deals

If you're planning your next summer trip, these savings could make your decision on where to go and when to book much easier. 

San Diego hotel discount deal

Save 20% on hotel booking in San Diego.

Save 20% on hotel booking in San Diego. (Amazon)

Amazon has partnered with the San Diego Tourism Authority and Expedia Group to give Prime members exclusive discounts on San Diego accommodations. You can save at least 20% on hotel bookings in the city's beaches, bays or backcountry. 

Cruise travel deals

Enjoy a 60% discount for second guests on Royal Caribbean during Amazon Prime days.

Enjoy a 60% discount for second guests on Royal Caribbean during Amazon Prime days. (Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is bringing fantastic cruise deals like $800 off and friends sale free on Royal Caribbean. Carnival Cruise Line is joining the savings with rates starting at just $1,200 per room per day.

Suitcases

Samsonite Freeform luggage set: on sale for $240 (50% off)

Score 50% off this popular luggage set.

Score 50% off this popular luggage set. (Amazon)

Amazon $479.98 $240

The Samsonite Freeform hardside expandable with double spinner wheels is lightweight and features a flexible polypropylene shell. The suitcases have smooth-rolling double-spinner wheels and an expandable design for increased packing capacity.

Samsonite Omni 2 luggage: $310 (50% off)

This set is lightweight and expands.

This set is lightweight and expands. (Amazon)

Amazon $619.99 $310

The Samsonite Omni 2 hardside expandable luggage with spinner wheels is a three-piece set that includes a carry-on, medium and large spinner suitcase. Each piece features an expansion capability and multi-directional, oversized dual-spinner wheels.

Travelpro Platinum Elite expandable carry-on: on sale for $292.39 (32% off)

This soft-sided bag is perfect for carry-on.

This soft-sided bag is perfect for carry-on. (Amazon)

Amazon $429.99 $292.39

Travelpro's Platinum Elite softside expandable carry-on luggage features eight self-aligning, 360-degree spinner wheels and an adjustable PowerScope handle. This luggage is made from high-density nylon that can expand up to two inches. Additionally, it features an external USB port (with a dedicated power bank pocket) for on-the-go device charging.

Pacific Gear rolling duffel: on sale for $43.71 (45% off)

Pack what you need in this rolling duffle bag.

Pack what you need in this rolling duffle bag. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $43.71

Grab this Pacific Gear rolling duffel with wheels for your next trip. This 30-inch softside duffel bag is made of durable brushed polyester and features a spacious U-shaped top opening for easy packing of bulky items. The bag is structured with recessed inline skate wheels and a telescoping pull handle for smooth mobility.

Florence by Mills rolling duffle bag: on sale for $118.99 (34% off)

This duffle bag is perfect for easy getaways.

This duffle bag is perfect for easy getaways. (Amazon)

Amazon $179.99 $118.99

The Florence by Mills Women's two wheel rolling travel duffle bag is perfect for weekend getaways or longer trips. The bag features two smooth-rolling inline skate wheels and a telescopic handle. It has a 50/50 split main compartment with tie-down straps, and a mesh divider helps keep belongings organized.

SwissGear Sion luggage set: on sale for $155.99 (43% off)

This two-piece set is versatile.

This two-piece set is versatile. (Amazon)

Amazon $275 $155.99

The SwissGear Sion softside expandable luggage two-piece set is made of durable, scuff-resistant polyester fabric that expands for extra packing space. It features 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking push/pull handle system.

Wrangler luggage set: on sale for $47.59 (17% off)

This hardsided carry-on includes packing cubes.

This hardsided carry-on includes packing cubes. (Amazon)

Amazon $57 $47.59

The Wrangler Luggage set in beige, includes a 20-inch hard-sided carry-on with 360-degree spinner wheels and two additional packing cubes. 

Backpacks

SwissGear Scansmart TSA laptop backpack: on sale for $53 (43% off)

Breeze through TSA with this backpack.

Breeze through TSA with this backpack. (Amazon)

Amazon $99

The SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart TSA 17 laptop backpack is designed for daily use and travel. The ScanSmart lay-flat technology of this backpack enables you to pass through airport security without needing to remove your laptop.

Adidas Excel backpack: on sale for $41.24 (31% off)

This backpack holds two big water bottles.

This backpack holds two big water bottles. (Amazon)

Amazon $60 $41.24

The Adidas Excel backpack is designed for everyday use or travel. The pack features multiple zippered compartments for organization, including a padded internal sleeve for laptops and two large mesh side pockets, each capable of holding a 32-ounce water bottle. 

Travelon anti-theft crossbody: on sale for $22.03 (60% off)

This bag features an anti-theft design.

This bag features an anti-theft design. (Amazon)

Amazon $55 $22.03

Travelon Anti-theft Classic Slim Double Zip Crossbody features a five-point anti-theft security system, which includes slash-resistant body panels and straps, locking compartments, and RFID-blocking pockets to protect your passport and credit cards. 

Kipling Sabian crossbody mini bag: on sale for $22.74 (58% off)

Pack this mini bag for your next adventure.

Pack this mini bag for your next adventure. (Amazon)

Amazon $54 $22.74

Pack the Kipling Sabian Printed Crossbody mini bag for a lightweight and compact yet stylish crossbody bag to wear while traveling. The bag is designed to hold essentials like your phone, small wallet and keys, with a main compartment under a magnetic flap closure.

Weekender bags

Florence by Mills weekender bag: on sale for $83.99 (30% off)

Wear a stylish bag on your next trip.

Wear a stylish bag on your next trip. (Amazon)

Amazon $119.99 $83.99

This soft-sided Florence by Mills Chill Out Weekender Duffle Bag features a wide-open main compartment, multiple zippered pockets on the front, back and side, and a dedicated drop-bottom compartment perfect for shoes or extra layers.

Travelpro 50-inch rolling garment bag: on sale for $337.87 (36% off)

Keep your garments wrinkle-free.

Keep your garments wrinkle-free. (Amazon)

Amazon $529.99 $337.87

The large-capacity Travelpro Platinum Elite 50-inch rolling garment bag is designed to keep multiple hanging garments wrinkle-free during travel. It features a padded roll bar to protect clothing, high-performance sealed ball-bearing wheels for smooth rolling, and a PowerScope extension handle. 

Personal travel bag: on sale for $25.98 (35% off)

This bag features a built-in USB charging port.

This bag features a built-in USB charging port. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $25.98

The ETRONIK gym bag features a dedicated, ventilated shoe compartment to keep dirty footwear separate, a waterproof wet pocket for swimsuits or sweaty clothes, and a built-in USB charging port for on-the-go device power. 

Herschel novel duffle: on sale for $70 (30% off)

This stylish bag has a separate shoe compartment.

This stylish bag has a separate shoe compartment. (Amazon)

Amazon $100 $70

This stylish Herschel Novel Duffle has a separate shoe compartment that keeps footwear isolated from your main belongings. It features a spacious main compartment with a two-way waterproof zipper, reinforced carrying handles and a removable padded shoulder strap for versatile carrying. 

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.