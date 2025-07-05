Amazon Prime Day travel deals: Save up to 50% on luggage from Samsonite, Travelpro and others

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has some fantastic savings on luggage, perfect for your next adventure. You can currently find a three-piece set of Samsonite luggage at 50% off, score more than 40% off a laptop backpack or find a stylish weekender bag. Make sure to pack comfortable shoes with the help of our guide.

Prime Day savings also extend to travel bookings like discounted cruises, car rentals and hotel stays through major travel partners. It's the ideal time to snag everything for your next adventure, from a quick weekend getaway to a long family vacation.

If you're planning your next summer trip, these savings could make your decision on where to go and when to book much easier.

Amazon has partnered with the San Diego Tourism Authority and Expedia Group to give Prime members exclusive discounts on San Diego accommodations. You can save at least 20% on hotel bookings in the city's beaches, bays or backcountry.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is bringing fantastic cruise deals like $800 off and friends sale free on Royal Caribbean. Carnival Cruise Line is joining the savings with rates starting at just $1,200 per room per day.

Original price: $479.98

The Samsonite Freeform hardside expandable with double spinner wheels is lightweight and features a flexible polypropylene shell. The suitcases have smooth-rolling double-spinner wheels and an expandable design for increased packing capacity.

Original price: $619.99

The Samsonite Omni 2 hardside expandable luggage with spinner wheels is a three-piece set that includes a carry-on, medium and large spinner suitcase. Each piece features an expansion capability and multi-directional, oversized dual-spinner wheels.

Original price: $429.99

Travelpro's Platinum Elite softside expandable carry-on luggage features eight self-aligning, 360-degree spinner wheels and an adjustable PowerScope handle. This luggage is made from high-density nylon that can expand up to two inches. Additionally, it features an external USB port (with a dedicated power bank pocket) for on-the-go device charging.

Original price: $79.99

Grab this Pacific Gear rolling duffel with wheels for your next trip. This 30-inch softside duffel bag is made of durable brushed polyester and features a spacious U-shaped top opening for easy packing of bulky items. The bag is structured with recessed inline skate wheels and a telescoping pull handle for smooth mobility.

Original price: $179.99

The Florence by Mills Women's two wheel rolling travel duffle bag is perfect for weekend getaways or longer trips. The bag features two smooth-rolling inline skate wheels and a telescopic handle. It has a 50/50 split main compartment with tie-down straps, and a mesh divider helps keep belongings organized.

Original price: $275

The SwissGear Sion softside expandable luggage two-piece set is made of durable, scuff-resistant polyester fabric that expands for extra packing space. It features 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking push/pull handle system.

Original price: $57

The Wrangler Luggage set in beige, includes a 20-inch hard-sided carry-on with 360-degree spinner wheels and two additional packing cubes.

Original price: $99

The SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart TSA 17 laptop backpack is designed for daily use and travel. The ScanSmart lay-flat technology of this backpack enables you to pass through airport security without needing to remove your laptop.

Original price: $60

The Adidas Excel backpack is designed for everyday use or travel. The pack features multiple zippered compartments for organization, including a padded internal sleeve for laptops and two large mesh side pockets, each capable of holding a 32-ounce water bottle.

Original price: $55

Travelon Anti-theft Classic Slim Double Zip Crossbody features a five-point anti-theft security system, which includes slash-resistant body panels and straps, locking compartments, and RFID-blocking pockets to protect your passport and credit cards.

Original price: $54

Pack the Kipling Sabian Printed Crossbody mini bag for a lightweight and compact yet stylish crossbody bag to wear while traveling. The bag is designed to hold essentials like your phone, small wallet and keys, with a main compartment under a magnetic flap closure.

Original price: $119.99

This soft-sided Florence by Mills Chill Out Weekender Duffle Bag features a wide-open main compartment, multiple zippered pockets on the front, back and side, and a dedicated drop-bottom compartment perfect for shoes or extra layers.

Original price: $529.99

The large-capacity Travelpro Platinum Elite 50-inch rolling garment bag is designed to keep multiple hanging garments wrinkle-free during travel. It features a padded roll bar to protect clothing, high-performance sealed ball-bearing wheels for smooth rolling, and a PowerScope extension handle.

Original price: $39.99

The ETRONIK gym bag features a dedicated, ventilated shoe compartment to keep dirty footwear separate, a waterproof wet pocket for swimsuits or sweaty clothes, and a built-in USB charging port for on-the-go device power.

Original price: $100

This stylish Herschel Novel Duffle has a separate shoe compartment that keeps footwear isolated from your main belongings. It features a spacious main compartment with a two-way waterproof zipper, reinforced carrying handles and a removable padded shoulder strap for versatile carrying.