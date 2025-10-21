The best sales this week feature mattresses, winter fashion, boots and bags

We’ve rounded up the best sales this week, with deals up to 60% off from popular brands and major retailers. You’ll find everything from luxury mattresses to rugged, yet fashionable outdoor clothing. L.L. Bean, Brooklinen, Nolah, Saatva and Kohl’s all have sales worth checking out.

Latest deals

Hoka Kawana 2: $111.99 (20% off)

Amazon Echo Show 8: $99.99 (33% off)

Soundcore by Anker true wireless earbuds: $19.98 (50% off)

Surge protector power strip: $8.99 (31% off)

3-in-1 charging station for iPhone: $16.99 (43% off)

Shark Clean and Empty cordless stick vacuum: $299.99 (25% off)

Recumbent exercise bike: $199.99 (50% off)

Roku Premiere streaming stick: $19.97 (33% off)

Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones: $89 (29% off)

Walmart

Walmart always has deals on must-have items. This week, sweatshirts, slow cookers and vacuums are on sale.

Original price: $14.98

These comfortable Athletic Works crewneck sweatshirts come in eight different colors, so you’re sure to find one that matches your style. The relaxed, oversized fit makes for a cozy feel. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, you won’t overheat in these sweatshirts, but you’ll still stay comfortably warm.

Original price: $123.59

Tackle pet messes quickly with the Bissell Little Green Machine. The carpet and upholstery cleaner uses a concentrated cleaner scented with Febreze to remove tough stains and odors. It’s suitable for rugs, furniture and car interiors. Lightweight and portable, you can pick up the machine using the carrying handle and move it wherever you need to go without much effort.

Original price: $399

Make double batches of cookies, bake cakes, whip up delicious sauces and more in the KitchenAid Deluxe Series stand mixer. The stainless steel bowl is tough, and is able to handle up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch. A tilting head makes it easy to add ingredients without removing the bowl. There are 10 speeds for nearly any task, and there are also 10 attachments available that transform your mixer into a pasta maker, a veggie cutter and more.

Nolah Sleep

Nolah's mattresses are made with every type of sleeper in mind. They have hypoallergenic mattresses, cooling mattresses at different firmness levels and pressure-relieving technology that keeps you comfortable.

Original price: $2,099

Nolah’s Natural mattress is made with organic latex, making it hypoallergenic. The breathable organic cotton cover helps you sleep without getting stuffy. These natural materials combine to make a pressure-relieving mattress that moves with you throughout the night. As a hybrid mattress, you get the benefits of supportive coils and responsive memory foam.

12 ORGANIC MATTRESSES THAT CAN HELP YOU BREATHE EASIER AND SLEEP BETTER

Original price: $2,277

If you’re ready for a more luxurious mattress, the Nolah Evolution mattress helps hot sleepers stay cool throughout the night. Upgrade to the mattress and get one with a cooling cover that’s cold to the touch. You can choose from three firmness levels, but each offers pressure-relieving layers that help you wake up without as much pain.

Original price: $1,449

The Nolah Original is the company’s flagship mattress that’s on the more affordable end, but still plenty comfortable. The medium-firm feel is great for all different kinds of sleepers. Made from six foam layers, you get superior lumbar support without the discomfort that often comes with coils. You can choose from a breathable knit cover or upgrade to the GlacioTex cover that’s cold to the touch.

Saatva

Another reliable mattress source, Saatva makes mattresses packed with sleep-inducing features. From the Classic mattress that blends comfort and support to Rx mattresses designed to alleviate pain, you’ll find the mattress you’re looking for.

Original price: $2,139

Saatva’s Classic mattress combines a three-inch Euro pillow top with patented Lumbar Zone Technology to help you stay asleep longer. These pressure-relieving features help alleviate back and joint pain. The cover is made from organic cotton, which is naturally breathable, helping to ensure you don’t overheat. Sagging is less likely with the Saatva Classic due to the dual-coil design that helps provide added support.

25 COMFY MATTRESSES THAT CAN HELP YOU SLEEP BETTER

Original price: $3,099

The Zenhaven mattress from Saatva features a five-zone natural latex foam with vented airflow channels that provide breathability and superior support. Choose between two firmness levels and get a dual-sided mattress that flips when you want different support. Covered in a naturally hypoallergenic cotton case, you’ll breathe easier while you sleep.

Original price: $3,399

Do you deal with constant aches and pains? The Saatva Rx mattress can help. Designed for maximum support, those with sciatica, arthritis and scoliosis can sleep better. The therapeutic support core adjusts to your body’s curves, virtually eliminating pressure points. There’s also a gel-infused memory foam that allows for proper spinal alignment.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s has always been a reliable source for fashionable clothes and versatile accessories. Their latest sale includes everything from crossbody bags to Nike joggers.

Original price: 469

A Nine West Mary crossbody bag pairs a high-end look with an affordable price. Designed for nights on the town or your daily adventures, you get plenty of space. The three compartments help you stay organized, but are roomy enough to hold all the essentials and another layer. Choose between three fashionable colors, or go with the sophisticated floral print.

Original price: $22

Reminiscent of Ugg slippers, these Sonoma clog slippers come in at a more affordable price. You can easily slip them on and off, and the fuzzy faux fur lining feels like you’re walking on clouds. The durable outsoles make them great for light outdoor use as well. Most sizes come in gray.

5 OF THE COZIEST SLIPPERS YOU CAN WEAR INSIDE AND OUTSIDE

Original price: $24.99

The perfect winter layer, this men’s Tek Gear hoodie is for every outing. Ideal for active individuals and those who prefer to spend the day on the couch, the soft fleece lining will keep you comfortable but won’t have you sweating. You can pick from dozens of bright and neutral colors, and sizes range from XS to XXL.

L.L. Bean

Outdoor enthusiasts and comfort-lovers alike can take advantage of L.L. Bean’s current sales. Sturdy bags, comfy slippers and tough Bean Boots are all heavily discounted.

Original price: $99

L.L. Bean’s adventure duffle is made from a rugged, 100% recycled material that’s designed to last. There are seven fun colors to choose from, including bright orange, black and a dark bronze for those who prefer neutral colors. The wide shoulder strap and bag opening make the duffel bag easy to pack and even easier to carry.

THESE SMALL BAGS PACK BIG STYLE FOR TRAVEL AND EVERY DAY

Original price: $69

Looking for an everyday tote? L.L. Bean’s leather-handled tote comes in camo or buffalo plaid. Inside the tote is a small zipper pocket where you can store your small, important belongings. The large compartment can fit books, beach towels, a laptop and more. When needed, you can machine wash the entire bag.

Original price: $89

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comfier pair of slippers than L.L. Bean’s Wicked Good moccasins. Lined with shearling wool, your feet will stay nice and warm all winter long. The hand-stitching elevates these slippers and gives you a tougher outsole.

Original price: $149

Bean Boots are a classic Maine boot that can tackle snow, mud and everything in between. The patented design is over 100 years old and is still going strong. The leather uppers last for years without stretching, and they’re waterproof, easily shedding snow and rain. The waterproof rubber bottom adds to the durability.

Brooklinen

You deserve to relax at the end of the day, and Brooklinen agrees. They have luxury bedding and loungewear on sale right now.

Original price: $338

Brooklinen’s micro waffle duvet set is a breathable, soft cotton bedding set that provides the lightweight feel you need while you sleep. Made with micro waffle fabric, you get an elevated look and blankets that only get softer with time. Included in the set are shams for your pillows and a duvet. The duvet has toes and zipper closures to stay put over your comforter.

Original price: $149

This dreamy waffle robe from Brooklinen is made from 100% Turkish cotton. The towel-like robe is soft on your skin and won’t shrink, stretch or fade over time. Made to keep you cool and comfortable straight out of the shower, this robe comes in a variety of solid colors and plaid options.

Original price: $169

An alternative down comforter is made with a microgel fill that mimics the lightness of real down, but is biodegradable and less allergy-inducing for some sleepers. You can choose the weight and temperature you want, from lightweight to ultra-warm. The slightly weighted feel eases you to sleep, and the baffle box stitching keeps the fill evenly distributed, even after multiple washes.

