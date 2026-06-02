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Deals

Best Amazon deals under $50 before Prime Day: Skechers, Sony, Blink and more

Get up to 70% off everything from home security systems to leggings and PJs

Allie Wise By Allie Wise Fox News
FOX News may be compensated for, or earn a commission if you buy through, our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.
We rounded up the best Amazon deals under $50 to shop before Prime Day.

We rounded up the best Amazon deals under $50 to shop before Prime Day. (Fox News Composite)

Amazon Prime Day returns June 23–26, but you don't have to wait to start saving — especially if you have a strict budget of $50 or less. Early deals are already live on everything from Ring security cameras and Sony speakers to reader-favorite Skechers sneakers, with discounts up to 70% off.

READ MORE: When is Prime Day 2026? Amazon reveals the official dates and the best early deals

Latest deals

Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant: $25.90 (30% off)
Portable power bank: $29.66 (29% off)
Smart color-changing lightbulbs: $9.99 (17% off)
Down-alternative pillows, set of 2: $19.99 (17% off)
Chefman panini press: $34.95 (13% off)

Blink wired floodlight camera: $29.99 (70% off)

Original price: $99.99

Snag this smart security camera with a built-in siren.

Snag this smart security camera with a built-in siren. (Amazon)

Amazon $99.99 $29.99

Keep an eye on your property with the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, on sale now for $70 off. Customizable motion detection, two-way audio and real-time alerts help you stay informed, while the built-in siren adds an extra layer of security.

Sony Bluetooth portable speaker: $43 (34% off)

Original price: $64.99

Delivers clear sound for hours of listening.

Delivers clear sound for hours of listening. (Amazon)

Amazon

Bring music anywhere with this portable Bluetooth speaker, a great companion for backyard barbecues, pool days and outdoor gatherings. The durable design is both waterproof and dustproof, delivers up to 16 hours of battery life and supports hands-free calling. Best of all, it's marked down more than $20.

Skechers men’s Go Walk flex sneakers: $46.99 (36% off)

Original price: $73

Upgrade your sneaker game with these slip on shoes.

Upgrade your sneaker game with these slip on shoes. (Amazon)

Amazon $73 $46.99

Built for comfort, these Skechers sneakers pair responsive cushioning with a lightweight, breathable design that's easy to wear all day. The flexible sole supports a natural stride, while the slip-on construction makes these sneakers a convenient option for everything from daily walks to travel days.

READ MORE: 30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping now, with discounts up to 79% off

Amazon Essentials leggings: $8.77 (25% off)

Original price: $11.71

www.amazon.com/Amazon-Essentials-Womens-Workout-Leggings/dp/B0F7BCLM6X?th=1&psc=1&linkCode=ll2&tag=aw-08-20&linkId=abac4cc5e9b8f1efce47230fce1526fc&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl

Stock up on these comfy leggings while they are just $9. (Amazon)

Amazon $11.71 $8.77

Whether you're heading out for a run or taking a casual walk around the neighborhood, these affordable leggings offer a comfortable fit for everyday movement. The nylon-elastane blend provides breathable stretch, while the high-rise design and anti-roll waistband help keep everything comfortably in place.

Travel neck pillow: $15.86 (28% off)

Original price: $21.99

This comfy neck pillow offers cooling capabilities and is adjustable.

This comfy neck pillow offers cooling capabilities and is adjustable. (Amazon)

Amazon $21.99 $15.86

Catch more sleep on flights with this memory foam travel pillow, available in more than a dozen colors. The supportive design includes an adjustable drawstring, allowing travelers to customize the fit for greater comfort and neck support.

Pajama set: $21.24 (39% off)

Original price: $34.99

Stay comfy and cozy all summer long.

Stay comfy and cozy all summer long. (Amazon)

Amazon $34.99 $21.24

With warmer weather here, now is a great time to stock up on lightweight sleepwear. Made from a polyester-spandex blend, this pajama set offers a breathable, wrinkle-resistant feel and comes in a wide range of sizes and colors for lounging and sleeping.

READ MORE: Best Prime Day deals under $100: Up to 70% off tech, kitchen gear and power tools

Ring outdoor camera: $39.99 (50% off)

Original price: $79.99

Keep an eye on your surroundings with this outdoor camera.

Keep an eye on your surroundings with this outdoor camera. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $39.99

Add an extra layer of home security with this weather-resistant outdoor Ring camera, which offers features like motion alerts and two-way audio. The connected device lets you monitor activity from your phone, and it’s currently available for 50% off.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Men’s pajama pants: $7.49 (50% off)

Original price: $14.99

Stock up while these men's pants are just $8.

Stock up while these men's pants are just $8. (Amazon)

Amazon $14.99 $7.49

Upgrade your sleepwear with these pajama pants, which balance comfort and everyday style. The polyester-cotton blend delivers a breathable feel, while the elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring and convenient pockets add practical comfort for lounging or sleeping.

To take advantage of any Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Allie is a commerce writer at FOX News Deals and has been testing and reviewing products since 2022.

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