Best Amazon deals under $50 before Prime Day: Skechers, Sony, Blink and more

Amazon Prime Day returns June 23–26, but you don't have to wait to start saving — especially if you have a strict budget of $50 or less. Early deals are already live on everything from Ring security cameras and Sony speakers to reader-favorite Skechers sneakers , with discounts up to 70% off.

READ MORE: When is Prime Day 2026? Amazon reveals the official dates and the best early deals

Latest deals

Paula’s Choice liquid exfoliant: $25.90 (30% off)

Portable power bank: $29.66 (29% off)

Smart color-changing lightbulbs: $9.99 (17% off)

Down-alternative pillows, set of 2: $19.99 (17% off)

Chefman panini press: $34.95 (13% off)

Original price: $99.99

Keep an eye on your property with the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, on sale now for $70 off. Customizable motion detection, two-way audio and real-time alerts help you stay informed, while the built-in siren adds an extra layer of security.

Original price: $64.99

Bring music anywhere with this portable Bluetooth speaker, a great companion for backyard barbecues, pool days and outdoor gatherings. The durable design is both waterproof and dustproof, delivers up to 16 hours of battery life and supports hands-free calling. Best of all, it's marked down more than $20.

Original price: $73

Built for comfort, these Skechers sneakers pair responsive cushioning with a lightweight, breathable design that's easy to wear all day. The flexible sole supports a natural stride, while the slip-on construction makes these sneakers a convenient option for everything from daily walks to travel days.

READ MORE: 30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping now, with discounts up to 79% off

Original price: $11.71

Whether you're heading out for a run or taking a casual walk around the neighborhood, these affordable leggings offer a comfortable fit for everyday movement. The nylon-elastane blend provides breathable stretch, while the high-rise design and anti-roll waistband help keep everything comfortably in place.

Original price: $21.99

Catch more sleep on flights with this memory foam travel pillow, available in more than a dozen colors. The supportive design includes an adjustable drawstring, allowing travelers to customize the fit for greater comfort and neck support.

Original price: $34.99

With warmer weather here, now is a great time to stock up on lightweight sleepwear. Made from a polyester-spandex blend, this pajama set offers a breathable, wrinkle-resistant feel and comes in a wide range of sizes and colors for lounging and sleeping.

READ MORE: Best Prime Day deals under $100: Up to 70% off tech, kitchen gear and power tools

Original price: $79.99

Add an extra layer of home security with this weather-resistant outdoor Ring camera, which offers features like motion alerts and two-way audio. The connected device lets you monitor activity from your phone, and it’s currently available for 50% off.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $14.99

Upgrade your sleepwear with these pajama pants, which balance comfort and everyday style. The polyester-cotton blend delivers a breathable feel, while the elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring and convenient pockets add practical comfort for lounging or sleeping.

To take advantage of any Prime Day deals, you must be a . You can join or to start your shopping today.