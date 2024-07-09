Amazon Prime Day tech deals from Apple Watches to Wi-Fi upgrades

If you've been waiting to upgrade your laptop, headphones, home security or gaming setup, we've found the Amazon Prime Day tech deals you can buy today.

Apple fans can scroll down to find Apple products like AirPods and Apple Watches at big discounts. There are Beats and Sony headphones, TV deals and a host of Prime Day laptop deals, laptop and phone accessories and smart home tech.

Apple Watch Series 10: on sale for $329 (23% off), originally $429

Apple Watch Ultra 2: on sale for $649 (19% off), originally $799

Apple iPad: on sale for $299 (14% off), originally $349

Apple AirPods Pro 2: on sale for $149 (40% off), originally $249.

Original price: $129

Apple AirPods 4 are long-lasting wireless earbuds that seamlessly connect to Apple devices and most other Bluetooth-enabled devices. They last up to 30 hours off one charge and come with a fast-charging case. The AirPods 4 have improved sound quality that provides a more immersive sound experience.

Original price: $249

The Apple Watch SE is the perfect fitness partner, with insights into your health and fitness. You'll get notifications if you have an irregular heart rate, and the watch is water-resistant, so you can wear it while swimming. Connect to the Workout app and get even more ways to train.

Music deals

Beats Solo 4 headphones: On sale for $99.95 (50% off), original price $199.95

Sony wireless premium noise-canceling overhead headphones: on sale for $228 (35% off), originally $349.99

Soundcore P30i by Anker noise-canceling earbuds: on sale for $39.99 (20% off), originally $49.99

Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth shower speaker: on sale for $21.99 (37% off), originally $34.99

Original price: $349.99

Do you prefer over-the-ear headphones? These Beats Studio Pro headphones offer a high-end sound. When you still want to hear the outside world, you can activate the Ambient Noise feature so you can be more aware. The one-touch pairing feature allows you to seamlessly connect your headphones to your Apple or Android devices.

Original price: $379.95

The JBL Xtreme 4 speaker provides next-level sound. It has two woofers, two drivers and incredible bass that all pair together to create an immersive listening experience. On a full charge, you get up to 24 hours of playtime. It also has a Playtime Boost that prolongs playtime by up to six hours. The convenient shoulder strap also makes the speaker easy to bring with you anywhere.

Roku Select Series 40-inch Smart TV: on sale for $179.99 (22% off), originally $229.99

Samsung Q-Series soundbar: on sale for $997.99 (29% off), originally $1,397.99

Sony BRAVIA theater system: on sale for $568 (26% off), originally $769.99

Original price: $149.99

An Amazon Fire TV has everything you want in a smart TV and is extremely affordable. You can easily access all your favorite streaming platforms, and you can use Alexa for voice control. Dolby Digital Audio gives you great sound, while the 32-inch screen makes this a perfect TV for a bedroom.

Original price: $1,499.99

This Hisense U8 4K TV is one of the best-reviewed streaming TVs out there. It’s got Google TV software built in, so you can easily find all your favorite streaming services. The best thing about the U8 is its incredibly sharp and bright picture, which is why it has won so many awards.

Computer and laptop deals

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro laptop: on sale for $1,429 (11% off), originally $1,599

HP 14 laptop: on sale for $178 (23% off), originally $229.99

Microsoft Surface laptop: on sale for $1,249.99 (22% off), originally $1,599.99

Original price: $999

The 2025 version of the MacBook Air has Apple’s new M4 chip that offers a speed boost compared to previous models. The upgraded FaceTime camera will follow you around the room when you're on calls, and you get an impressive 18 hours of battery life. The newest MacBook Air also has improved sound, with three mics and four speakers built in.

Original price: $599.99

This HP Chromebook Plus runs Google’s Chromebook software, making it really simple to use. It has a touchscreen which you can flip over to turn this into a tablet or a TV-style screen. It’s more than fast enough for most users, and you’ll get regular software updates from Google, along with a host of AI features built in.

Laptop and phone accessories

Portable monitor tablet: on sale for $61.99 (31% off), originally $89.98

12" ring light with tripod: on sale for $27.99 (30% off), originally $39.99

Anker Prime power bank: on sale for $79.99 (11% off), originally $89.99

Original price: $159.99

Make your laptop more functional with a 14-inch laptop screen extender. With the extender, you can have meetings while you work, watch TV and effortlessly switch between documents on each screen. The screen rotates 180 degrees, so you can place it in a way that's most productive for you.

Original price: $124.12

Get a high-end laptop and tablet bag that's the perfect travel companion. Featuring an adjustable and removable shoulder strap, you can pack the bag in your suitcase or carry it. The case has multiple pockets, both for your electronics and chargers. Plus, the smaller front pocket gives you a place to store your smaller belongings.

Network and Wi-Fi

Netgear whole home Wi-Fi 6 network system: on sale for $249.99 (29% off), originally $349.99

Original price: $549.99

Amazon's eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi system supports the latest Wi-Fi technology, providing faster internet speeds than ever before. You can get wired-like speeds without needing actual wires, making this setup perfect for gaming, working and streaming all at once. The system can handle network speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps and wired speeds.

Home security deals

TP-Link indoor security camera: on sale for $19.98 (20% off), originally $24.99

Ring battery doorbell with Ring indoor cam: on sale for $69.99 (50% off), originally 139.99

Original price: $329.99

Set up your whole home with a Ring alarm kit. You’ll get a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors for doors and windows, two motion detectors and one range extender. The whole system can be set up quickly and controlled from the Ring app on your smartphone.

Original price: $259.99

Blink is an easy-to-use system that helps you protect your home and view the cameras right from your smartphone. With a two-year battery life and quick setup, you can feel more secure in just a few minutes. The cameras detect motion and will send you an alert if a person is detected. Connect it to your Alexa and you have even more control over your cameras.

Camera deals

Ruko drone with 6K camera: on sale for $399.99 (30% off), originally $569.99

Original price: $429.99

The GoPro HERO13 is the upgraded GoPro with a longer battery life and better lighting capabilities to make your videos even better. It also has the capability to connect to Bluetooth audio for use with your wireless mic. Its legendary durability means you can use your new GoPro just about anywhere.

Gaming deals

55-inch gaming desk with LED lights: on sale for $79.99 (20% off), originally $99.99

Original price: $59.99

When you're playing games for hours, you need a comfortable headset that provides superior sound. Razer BlackShark headsets come in a variety of colors and have noise-canceling capabilities that help you feel more immersed in the games you're playing.

Original price: $169.99

The GTRACING gaming chair comes with dual Bluetooth speakers that connect to any Bluetooth device and provide an immersive sound experience. The chair itself has an ergonomic design that supports your back and neck while you're gaming. You can also recline and adjust the height for added comfort.

Smart home deals

Original price: $274.99

An iRobot Roomba senses when your floors need to be cleaned and gets to work. It won't fall down the stairs, and has both a vacuum and mop included. Roombas have gotten a lot smarter, and this one can suggest a cleaning schedule and spot clean if you spill or drop something. On a full charge, the Roomba will clean for 120 minutes.