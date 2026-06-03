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Deals

Best early Prime Day clothing deals under $50: Hanes, Levi's, Carhartt and more

Polo shirts, sundresses and golf shorts start at just $8

Allie Wise By Allie Wise Fox News
FOX News may be compensated for, or earn a commission if you buy through, our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.
These clothing favorites are on sale early for Prime Day and cost less than $50.

These clothing favorites are on sale early for Prime Day and cost less than $50. (Fox News Composite)

If you've been holding tight for Prime Day to arrive to score clothing items for less, you're in luck as early deals are just trickling in. Right now, you can save on both popular men's and women's clothing, like these Levi's shorts marked down at $20, these men's pajama pants for just $7 and a popular Hanes zip-up hoodie for 55% off. With discounts this strong already available, you can get a head start on Prime Day shopping.

READ MORE: 30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping now, with discounts up to 79% off

Early Prime Day men's clothing deals

Henley short sleeve T-shirt: $14.98 (40% off)
adidas golf shorts: $39 (35% off)
Amazon Essentials crew socks: $8.70 (25% off)
Swim trunks: $32.99 (21% off)

Hanes zip-up hoodie: $12.50 (55% off)

Original price: $28

Keep warm during those chilly summer nights. 

Keep warm during those chilly summer nights.  (Amazon)

Amazon $28 $12.50

Made with cotton sourced from American farms, this classic hoodie features an adjustable drawstring hood and front pockets for keeping essentials close at hand. The relaxed fit makes it a comfortable everyday layer, while many shoppers also wear it oversized for a more casual, laid-back look.

Carhartt pocket T-shirt: $14.99 (25% off)

Original price: $19.99

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers purchased this T-shirt this month.

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers purchased this T-shirt this month. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $14.99

A Carhartt staple since 1992, this T-shirt combines heavyweight cotton construction with a relaxed fit that breaks in over time. The signature chest pocket and durable build have made it a go-to work shirt for decades, while the wide range of colors and sizes makes it easy to find the right fit.

Polo shirt: $9.99 (60% off)

Original price: $24.98

Be the most stylish golfer on the course without breaking the bank.

Be the most stylish golfer on the course without breaking the bank. (Amazon)

Amazon $24.98 $9.99

Whether you're heading to the golf course, spending the day outdoors or dressing for a casual office environment, this $10 polo delivers a polished look without sacrificing comfort. It's available in a wide range of colors and sizes up to 3X, making it a versatile option for everyday wear.

READ MORE: When is Prime Day 2026? Amazon reveals the official dates and the best early deals

Pajama pants: $7.49 (50% off)

Original price: $14.99

Great for lounging around the house.

Great for lounging around the house. (Amazon)

Amazon $14.99 $7.49

At just $8, these pajama pants are an affordable sleepwear staple. The elastic waistband provides a comfortable fit for lounging or sleeping, and they're available in versatile colors like dark gray, light gray and classic black.

Linen short-sleeve shirt: $17.99 (40% off)

Original price: $29.99

This linen shirt looks polished.

This linen shirt looks polished. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $17.99

Made from a breathable cotton-linen blend, this lightweight shirt is well suited for warm-weather wear. It comes in a wide range of colors and sizes and is currently on sale for just $18. A chest pocket adds a practical touch, providing convenient storage for small essentials like sunglasses, keys or a phone.

READ MORE: Practical Father's Day gifts under $50 that don't feel cheap

PGA Tour golf shorts: $29.99 (54% off)

Original price: $65

Find comfort on the course.

Find comfort on the course. (Amazon)

Amazon $65 $29.99

These golf shorts combine a lightweight feel with stretch fabric that moves comfortably through every swing. The flexible waistband helps keep your shirt tucked in, while moisture-wicking technology and built-in sun protection make them a practical choice for long days on the course.

Puma T-shirt: $31.99 (20% off)

Original price: $40

A classic, sporty crewneck.

A classic, sporty crewneck. (Amazon)

Amazon $40 $31.99

Whether you're heading to the gym, going for a walk or knocking out weekend errands, this crewneck shirt brings everyday comfort. The lightweight design and classic PUMA cat logo give it a sporty look that pairs just as well with athletic shorts as it does with jeans or joggers.

Early Prime Day women's clothing deals

Hanes full-zip hoodie: $16.98 (35% off)
Wide leg dress pants: $31.99 (24% off)
Amazon Essentials mid-rise jeans: $20.89 (23% off)

Levi's mid-thigh denim shorts: $45.46 (30% off)

Original price: $64.95

Back adjusters offer a tailored-to-you fit.

Back adjusters offer a tailored-to-you fit. (Amazon)

Amazon $64.95 $45.46

Save $19 on these Levi's shorts, which pair a relaxed, baggy silhouette with a high-rise waist for a modern fit. Adjustable back cinches let you customize the waist for a more tailored feel, helping eliminate the gap that often comes with looser denim styles. The mid-thigh length makes them an easy choice for everyday summer wear.

READ MORE: Best Prime Day deals under $100: Up to 70% off tech, kitchen gear and power tools

Pajama set: $21.24 (39% off)

Original price: $34.99

Don't sacrifice style for comfort with these soft pajamas.

Don't sacrifice style for comfort with these soft pajamas. (Amazon)

Amazon $34.99 $21.24

This pajama set pairs a short-sleeve button-up top with relaxed shorts featuring an adjustable drawstring waist for a comfortable fit. The soft polyester-spandex blend offers lightweight stretch, and the wide selection of colors and sizes up to XXL provides plenty of options to suit your preferences.

Amazon Essentials linen pants: $17.20 (37% off)

Original price: $27.30

Lightweight and breathable. 

Lightweight and breathable.  (Amazon)

Amazon $27.30 $17.20

Stay comfortable in the summer heat with these relaxed linen-blend pants from Amazon Essentials. Available in seven colors and priced at $17, they offer a breezy option for warm-weather dressing. Pair them with a simple tank or tee for a laid-back look that works everywhere from the beach to weekend outings.

White T-shirt: $7.99 (47% off)

Original price: $14.99

Score this everyday tee for only $8.

Score this everyday tee for only $8. (Amazon)

Amazon $14.99 $7.99

This ribbed scoop-neck T-shirt is the kind of wardrobe staple you'll reach for all season long. The lightweight fabric and clean silhouette ensure it can be dressed up or down, and at just $8, picking up more than one is an easy decision.

Amazon Essentials leggings: $7.56 (53% off)

Original price: $16

Comfy and breathable.

Comfy and breathable. (Amazon)

Amazon $16 $7.56

Whether you're heading out for a walk, taking a yoga class or running errands, these leggings offer comfort and versatility. The moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling dry during workouts, and at just $8, they're an affordable staple worth stocking up on.

READ MORE: Save 40% or more on linen shirts, cooling fans and more on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Ruffle top: $26.99 (33% off)

Original price: $39.99

Wear this ruffle top during upcoming summer plans.

Wear this ruffle top during upcoming summer plans. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $26.99

This versatile blouse combines a classic crew neckline with ruffle sleeves and a bow-back detail for a polished look. Available in sizes XS through 6X and offered in colors like Dusty Rose, Apricot and Bright Green, it's easy to find a style and fit that works for your wardrobe.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Maxi dress: $27.99 (30% off)

Original price: $39.99

A light, flowy dress for summertime.

A light, flowy dress for summertime. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99 $27.99

Refresh your summer wardrobe with this lightweight maxi dress, now just $28. The khaki gingham pattern adds a classic seasonal touch, while the flowing A-line silhouette offers comfortable movement.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Allie is a commerce writer at FOX News Deals and has been testing and reviewing products since 2022.

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