Best early Prime Day clothing deals under $50: Hanes, Levi's, Carhartt and more

If you've been holding tight for Prime Day to arrive to score clothing items for less, you're in luck as early deals are just trickling in. Right now, you can save on both popular men's and women's clothing, like these Levi's shorts marked down at $20, these men's pajama pants for just $7 and a popular Hanes zip-up hoodie for 55% off. With discounts this strong already available, you can get a head start on Prime Day shopping.

READ MORE: 30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping now, with discounts up to 79% off

Early Prime Day men's clothing deals

Henley short sleeve T-shirt: $14.98 (40% off)

adidas golf shorts: $39 (35% off)

Amazon Essentials crew socks: $8.70 (25% off)

Swim trunks: $32.99 (21% off)

Original price: $28

Made with cotton sourced from American farms, this classic hoodie features an adjustable drawstring hood and front pockets for keeping essentials close at hand. The relaxed fit makes it a comfortable everyday layer, while many shoppers also wear it oversized for a more casual, laid-back look.

Original price: $19.99

A Carhartt staple since 1992, this T-shirt combines heavyweight cotton construction with a relaxed fit that breaks in over time. The signature chest pocket and durable build have made it a go-to work shirt for decades, while the wide range of colors and sizes makes it easy to find the right fit.

Original price: $24.98

Whether you're heading to the golf course, spending the day outdoors or dressing for a casual office environment, this $10 polo delivers a polished look without sacrificing comfort. It's available in a wide range of colors and sizes up to 3X, making it a versatile option for everyday wear.

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Original price: $14.99

At just $8, these pajama pants are an affordable sleepwear staple. The elastic waistband provides a comfortable fit for lounging or sleeping, and they're available in versatile colors like dark gray, light gray and classic black.

Original price: $29.99

Made from a breathable cotton-linen blend, this lightweight shirt is well suited for warm-weather wear. It comes in a wide range of colors and sizes and is currently on sale for just $18. A chest pocket adds a practical touch, providing convenient storage for small essentials like sunglasses, keys or a phone.

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Original price: $65

These golf shorts combine a lightweight feel with stretch fabric that moves comfortably through every swing. The flexible waistband helps keep your shirt tucked in, while moisture-wicking technology and built-in sun protection make them a practical choice for long days on the course.

Original price: $40

Whether you're heading to the gym, going for a walk or knocking out weekend errands, this crewneck shirt brings everyday comfort. The lightweight design and classic PUMA cat logo give it a sporty look that pairs just as well with athletic shorts as it does with jeans or joggers.

Early Prime Day women's clothing deals

Hanes full-zip hoodie: $16.98 (35% off)

Wide leg dress pants: $31.99 (24% off)

Amazon Essentials mid-rise jeans: $20.89 (23% off)

Original price: $64.95

Save $19 on these Levi's shorts, which pair a relaxed, baggy silhouette with a high-rise waist for a modern fit. Adjustable back cinches let you customize the waist for a more tailored feel, helping eliminate the gap that often comes with looser denim styles. The mid-thigh length makes them an easy choice for everyday summer wear.

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Original price: $34.99

This pajama set pairs a short-sleeve button-up top with relaxed shorts featuring an adjustable drawstring waist for a comfortable fit. The soft polyester-spandex blend offers lightweight stretch, and the wide selection of colors and sizes up to XXL provides plenty of options to suit your preferences.

Original price: $27.30

Stay comfortable in the summer heat with these relaxed linen-blend pants from Amazon Essentials. Available in seven colors and priced at $17, they offer a breezy option for warm-weather dressing. Pair them with a simple tank or tee for a laid-back look that works everywhere from the beach to weekend outings.

Original price: $14.99

This ribbed scoop-neck T-shirt is the kind of wardrobe staple you'll reach for all season long. The lightweight fabric and clean silhouette ensure it can be dressed up or down, and at just $8, picking up more than one is an easy decision.

Original price: $16

Whether you're heading out for a walk, taking a yoga class or running errands, these leggings offer comfort and versatility. The moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling dry during workouts, and at just $8, they're an affordable staple worth stocking up on.

READ MORE: Save 40% or more on linen shirts, cooling fans and more on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Original price: $39.99

This versatile blouse combines a classic crew neckline with ruffle sleeves and a bow-back detail for a polished look. Available in sizes XS through 6X and offered in colors like Dusty Rose, Apricot and Bright Green, it's easy to find a style and fit that works for your wardrobe.

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Original price: $39.99

Refresh your summer wardrobe with this lightweight maxi dress, now just $28. The khaki gingham pattern adds a classic seasonal touch, while the flowing A-line silhouette offers comfortable movement.

If you're an , you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can to start your shopping today.