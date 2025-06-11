The best Fourth of July mattress sales: Save up to 35% on Saatva, DearFoam, Helix and more

Shop for a mattress online this July 4th and find the best deal on one that will transform the way you sleep with the help of our guide. We've rounded up the best mattress deals for every type of sleeper – from side sleepers to big sleepers. And these mattresses come with sleep trials, no-hassle returns and extended warranties.

You can browse, compare and purchase your mattress without the need to visit multiple physical stores. If you're not sure where to start, jump down to our FAQs where we go over some of the most frequently asked questions that come up when you buy a mattress online.

Keep scrolling to see our best mattresses for side sleepers, stomach sleepers, back sleepers, combination sleepers, back pain, heavy sleepers and couples.

Best mattress deals for side sleepers

Side sleepers should look for a mattress that offers pressure relief and pick something in the medium-soft to medium-firm range. Lighter individuals might prefer something softer, while heavier side sleepers might need a bit more support to prevent sinking into the mattress.

Original price: $1,598

What we love : The multiple layers of memory foam, particularly the gel-infused comfort layer, conform closely to the body.

What to be aware of: Some sleepers may find that the all-foam construction retains more heat than hybrid or innerspring mattresses.

Nectar’s flagship memory foam mattress is a good fit for a side sleeper because of the pressure-relieving memory foam and medium-firm feel. The Nectar Classic's gel-infused memory foam comfort layer excels at conforming closely to the body's curves. This allows these pressure points to sink in just enough, distributing weight evenly and preventing painful pressure buildup.

Grab your mattress on sale this Fourth of July. Nectar offers a 365-night sleep trial to test out the mattress.

Original price: $799

What we love: The hybrid design with individually wrapped coils allows for good airflow.

What to be aware of: This mattress isn't as supportive for sleepers that weigh more than 250 pounds.

The DreamFoam Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding features individually-wrapped coils for support and breathability, topped with a cooling panel and gel memory foam for temperature regulation and comfort. It's a great option for a side sleeper because it offers a good balance of contouring comfort and responsive support, with better airflow than all-foam options for cooler sleep.

Fox News readers can get 30% off using the coupon code FOX30 at checkout, which is valid from June 27 to July 4. The mattress is shipped in a box and with a 120-night comfort trial to see if the mattress is right for you.

Original price: $1,332

What we love : The Helix Midnight provides adequate support and contouring for spinal alignment.

What to be aware of: The mattress may be too hot for some sleepers

The Helix Midnight is a good mattress for those that prefer a medium-firm feel. The Midnight's hybrid construction (foam and coils) provides a balance of comfort and support. The zoned support helps distribute pressure and provides adequate spinal alignment.

Fox News readers can get 27% off using the coupon code FOX27 at checkout, which is valid until July 31. Helix Sleep offers a 100-night sleep trial to test out the mattress.

Original price: $3,699

What we love: This mattress provides good spinal alignment for side sleepers

What to be aware of: Leesa only offers a 100-day trial on this premium mattress

The Leesa Reserve Hybrid features a 14-inch profile and a luxurious combination of high-density foam and individually-wrapped coils. It has a plush, supportive feel, with medium firmness levels that is perfect for supporting side sleepers.

The mattress is shipped in two boxes. Customers have 100 nights to sleep on their Leesa mattress to see if it's a good fit.

Best mattress deals for stomach sleepers

Stomach sleepers should look for a firm mattress to maintain proper spinal alignment and prevent the hips from sinking too deeply.

Original price: $1,699

What we love : You can flip this mattress to change the firmness level.

What to be aware of: This mattress is heavy, so you will likely need some help if you plan to flip it.

The Layla Hybrid Mattress is designed to be flippable, offering two different firmness levels: a softer side and a firmer side. For most stomach sleepers, the firm side of the Layla Hybrid Mattress will be the preferred option as it keeps the hips from sinking too deeply into the mattress.

Layla offers a 120-night sleep trial for their mattresses. Get an extra $150 off on all Layla mattresses using the code FOX150 and purchases of more than $100 get an additional $20 off using the code FOX20. Plus, all mattress purchases come with two of Layla’s award-winning memory foam pillows.

Original price: $1,332

What we love : The top layer of responsive foam that provides a bit of bounce.

What to be aware of: The edge support isn't as robust.

The Leesa Original Foam Mattress is designed to provide a balance of comfort, support and pressure relief that stomach sleepers need. The mattress is made entirely of foam layers and has a medium-firm feel, rated around a 5 to 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

You can add white glove delivery for professional unboxing, assembly and hauling away old items.

Original Price: $1,332

What we love: The Plank Firm's high-density foams can provide sufficient support for heavier individuals.

What to be aware of: This mattress has no supportive hug.

The Plank Firm mattress by Brooklyn Bedding is for people who want the firmest feel for their mattress. It's a flippable, all-foam mattress with two distinct firmness options on each side. This is the firmest all-foam mattress currently on the market.

Fox News readers can save 30% using the code FOX30 from June 27 to July 4. The mattress has a 120-night comfort trial to see if it is the right fit.

Best mattress deals for back sleepers

Back sleepers should choose a mattress that provides a balance of support and comfort to maintain the natural curvature of the spine.

Original price: $2,265

What we love : The GlacioTex cooling cover removes excess heat.

What to be aware of: There is a $99 return fee if you don't like the mattress after the 120-night sleep-trial.

Brooklyn Bedding’s Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress coil system offers back sleepers excellent foundational support that prevents the midsection from sinking too deeply. The coils respond independently to pressure and give targeted support where needed. The Aurora Luxe comes in soft, medium and firm options, so you can choose the firmness level that is best for you.

Fox News readers can get 30% off using the coupon code FOX30 at checkout, which is valid from June 27 to July 4. The mattress is shipped in a box and with a 120-night comfort trial.

Original price:$1,383

What we love : The excellent support and spinal alignment this mattress provides.

What to be aware of: Sleepers that weigh less may find this mattress too firm.

Awara’s Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress is firm and a good choice for back sleepers because of its spinal alignment. The firm support core from the individually wrapped coils, combined with the responsive buoyancy of the natural latex, provides an ideal surface for keeping the spine in a neutral position.

This mattress is on sale for the Fourth of July weekend. Awara offers a 365-night sleep trial to test out the mattress.

Best mattress deal for combination sleepers

Combination sleepers will do better with a hybrid mattress. A hybrid mattress combines the best of two worlds to offer a balanced sleeping experience that provides both strong support and comfortable pressure relief.

Original price: $2,127

What we love : The quilted Euro-top adds a luxurious cushioning layer.

What to be aware of: This is a heavy mattress so may be difficult to move.

The Nolah Evolution mattress is Nolah Sleep’s best-selling mattress. This luxury hybrid mattress is a favorite because it delivers a combination of pressure-relieving foam and supportive coils, particularly beneficial for side sleepers. It features a 15-inch thickness, a plush pillow top and active cooling technology, along with zoned support for targeted comfort.

Nolah mattresses have a 120-night trial period with a 30-night break-in period. You can also buy the Nolah Evolution on Wayfair .

Original price: $2,398.66

What we love : The mattress provides excellent contouring and cushioning for pressure points.

What to be aware of: Without the cooling technology upgrade, this mattress may not be great for hot sleepers.

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a good option for combination sleepers, especially those who primarily alternate between side and back sleeping. The mattress has a medium feel that offers enough softness for pressure relief when on your side, but enough support to keep your spine aligned when you roll onto your back. The hybrid construction that uses foam layers with individually wrapped coils.

Fox News readers can get 27% off using the coupon code FOX27 at checkout, which is valid through July 31. You can also buy this mattress on Amazon . Helix Sleep offers a 100-night sleep trial for their mattresses, during which time you can return them for a full refund if you are not satisfied.

Best mattress deals for back pain

Back pain is a major reason Americans lose sleep at night, and a bad mattress only exacerbates the situation. A good mattress for back pain focuses on alignment while also providing the right level of support, firmness and comfort.

Original price: $2,849

What we love : The latex offers gentle contouring that cushions pressure points without the deep hug feeling of memory foam.

What to be aware of: This mattress is heavy and difficult to move.

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress provides a combination of resilient support for optimal spinal alignment and conforming pressure relief that is essential for alleviating and preventing various types of back pain. The latex makes this mattress buoyant and responsive, which is critical in keeping your hips from sagging and your lower back will be adequately supported.

Save $1,500 on all PlushBeds mattresses until July 4th. PlushBeds includes a 100-night trial period for all of its mattresses.

Original price: $2,427

What we love: Its zoned support coils and pressure-relieving foams help maintain spinal alignment and alleviate pressure points.

What to be aware of: Lightweight sleepers might find the Medium or Firm options too firm for optimal pressure relief.

The Bear Elite Hybrid is a good option for back pain, particularly for back sleepers of various weights. The Bear Elite Hybrid comes in soft, medium and firm options. This allows you to choose a firmness level that best supports your spine and alleviates pressure points.

You can save 35% using the coupon code FOX35 through July 7. The Bear mattress sleep trial is a 120-night period, after which you can return the mattress at no cost if you don’t like it.

Best mattress deal for heavy sleepers

Heavier sleepers should prioritize durability and robust construction with a medium-firm to firm mattress. Hybrid mattresses are a good choice for heavier sleepers because they combine the robust support and durability of innerspring coils with the pressure relief and contouring of foam comfort layers.

Original price: $1,599

What we love : The mattress is built with higher-density foams and thicker, more durable coils.

: The mattress is built with higher-density foams and thicker, more durable coils. What to be aware of: It may feel too firm for lighter individuals.

The Titan Plus Luxe is the best deal for a luxury mattress option for those weighing more than 230 pounds who need robust support but also want a comfortable, medium-firm feel with good pressure relief.

Save 30% off with the coupon code FOX30 from June 27 to July 4. The mattress is shipped in a box and with a 120-night comfort trial to see if it is right for you. You can also buy the Titan Plus Luxe on Amazon .

Original price: $599

What we love: The individually pocketed coils and foam layers work to absorb movement so you're less likely to be disturbed by a partner tossing and turning.

What to be aware of: The mattress may be too soft for stomach sleepers.

The EGOHOME Black 14-inch Hybrid Mattress has a medium-firm firmness level, ideal for heavier sleepers as it provides a good balance of support to prevent sinking and enough cushioning for comfort. The mattress also has good edge support, which is a key consideration because it will prevent the mattress from sagging at the sides, making it easier and safer to get in and out of bed and maximizing the usable sleep surface.

Save an extra 11% off with the coupon code FN11 valid until July 7. The mattress has a 100-night comfort trial to see if it is right for you.

Best mattress deals for couples

When sharing a mattress, whether with a partner, child or pet, look for an option that will enhance comfort and minimize disturbances for both sleepers.

Original price: $1,598

What we love : It offers superior motion isolation so if you share your bed with a restless partner or pets, you're unlikely to feel their movements.

What to be aware of: Memory foam can take a bit longer to adapt when you change positions.

The DreamCloud Premier is an all-memory foam mattress designed for pressure relief. This 13-inch mattress is made with a breathable CloudQuilt top. This mattress is a good choice if you are looking for motion isolation and is suitable for a range of sleeping preferences.

DreamCloud offers a 365-night sleep trial and if you are not happy with the mattress you can request a return and receive a full refund.

Original price: $1,016

What we love : The excellent edge support so you don’t feel like you'll roll off.

What to be aware of:This medium-firm mattress may be too firm for some sleepers.

Pick the Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress for its excellent motion isolation. This hybrid mattress uses individually-wrapped coils that move independently, which reduces motion transfer. Plus, the mattress features reinforced coils along the perimeter on all four sides for strong edge support, so couples can spread out and use the entire surface of the mattress.

Siena mattresses are on sale for the Fourth of July weekend, and come with a sleep trial of 180 nights.

Original price: $2,624

What we love : The Birch mattress is comfortable for all sleeping positions.

What to be aware of: If you have a latex allergy, this mattress is not for you.

Latex mattresses feel similar to memory foam but feel firmer with less sinking in. This latex mattress from Birch by Helix is eco-friendly. The latex and organic cotton contribute to a cooler sleeping surface, which can be beneficial for couples who tend to overheat during the night.

Save 27% at Birch Helix using the coupon code FOX27 until July 6. You will also get two free eco-rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Birch by Helix offers a 100-night sleep trial for their mattresses.

A closer look at the best deals on mattresses

Mattress Known for Price Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress This memory foam mattress features pressure-relieving memory foam and a medium-firm feel. On sale for $649 DreamFoam Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding This hybrid mattress combines the supportive and responsive feel of a traditional innerspring with the comfort and pressure relief of foam. On sale for $599.25 Helix Midnight This medium-firm hybrid combines memory foam layers with individually-wrapped coils. On sale for $999 Leesa Reserve Hybrid The Leesa Reserve Hybrid is a luxury mattress from Leesa. On sale for $2,589 Layla Hybrid This mattress is designed to be flippable, offering two different firmness levels. On sale for $1,499 Leesa Original Foam Mattress This mattress is made entirely of foam layers and has a medium-firm feel. On sale for $929 Plank Firm This mattress is for sleepers that want an extremely firm feel. On sale for $999 Aurora Luxe Cooling Choose the firmness level that is best for you with this option. On sale for $1,698.75 Awara Luxury Hybrid Provides excellent support and spinal alignment for back sleepers. On sale for $849 Nolah Evolution This luxury hybrid mattress is a favorite because it delivers a combination of pressure-relieving foam and supportive coils, particularly beneficial for side sleepers. On sale for $1,489 Helix Midnight Luxe The mattress provides excellent contouring and cushioning for pressure points. On sale for $1,799 PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress offers a combination of resilient support and conforming pressure relief. On sale for $1,349 Bear Elite Hybrid This mattress comes in soft, medium and firm, so you can choose a firmness level that best supports your spine. On sale for $1,578 Titan Plus Luxe The Titan Plus Luxe is the best deal for a luxury mattress option specifically designed for sleepers that weigh more than 230 pounds. On sale for $1,199.25 EGOHOME Black Hybrid This mattress provides a good balance of support to prevent sinking and enough cushioning for comfort for heavier sleepers. On sale for $305.99 DreamCloud Memory Foam This memory foam mattress offers superior motion isolation, perfect for those sharing a bed. On sale for $1,099 Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress Great edge support so couples can enjoy every square inch, comfortably. On sale for $424 Latex mattress from Birch by Helix The latex and organic cotton contribute to a cooler sleeping surface, which can be beneficial for couples who tend to overheat during the night. On sale for $1,968

Buying a mattress online is convenient and can offer more benefits than visiting an actual showroom. To help out in your search, here are a few answers to the most commonly asked questions consumers have when buying a new mattress online.

Which brand is best for mattresses?

Picking out the best mattress brand will depend entirely on your specific needs, preferences and budget. The brands featured in our guide consistently receive high ratings and are well-regarded for different reasons. Many of these mattress brands offer mattress quizzes that can help guide you to options based on your preferences.

How long do mattresses usually last?

How long your mattress lasts depends on the quality of the mattress and how you care for it. You will know it's time to replace your mattress if you see signs of visible sagging or deep body impressions. Another good indicator signaling that your mattress is likely to no longer provide adequate support is if you consistently wake up with back, neck, hip or shoulder pain that wasn't there before. An old mattress can accumulate dust mites, mold and allergens, leading to increased allergy symptoms.

What is the best mattress to buy?

Choosing the best mattress depends on individual needs and preferences. Side Sleepers generally do better with a softer to medium-firm mattress that contours to their body to relieve pressure on hips and shoulders and maintain spinal alignment. Back sleepers may prefer a medium to firm mattress that provides consistent support to keep the neck, shoulders and torso aligned. Stomach sleepers should opt for a firmer mattress to prevent their hips from sinking too far, which can lead to back pain.