Summer work boots that won't leave your feet drenched in sweat, from $50

Summer and work boots don't usually go hand in hand, but the right pair can keep your feet cool and comfortable even on the hottest days. Whether you're working outdoors or just prefer boots year-round, we've rounded up durable options that won't leave your feet drenched in sweat by lunchtime.

Shop trusted brands like Timberland and Red Wing , or save with breathable picks from Carhartt or Lugz. With Father's Day around the corner, a quality pair of work boots also makes a practical gift dads can put to use right away.

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Latest deals

Skechers Sergeants Verdict Chukka: $68.76 (31% off)

Skechers Cankton Steel Toe: $63 (29% off)

NORTIV 8 tactical work boots: $52.99 (23% off)

KEEN Gibson boots: $119.95 (20% off)

Wolverine soft toe boots: $83.96 (19% off)

Columbia Newton Ridge boots: $90 (18% off)

Carhartt Wedge Moc Toe Chukka: $119 (15% off)

Original price: $104.99

Carhartt's Haslett Chukka boots use a durable, lightweight canvas that dries quickly and won't trap heat. Arch-support insoles help you stay comfortable all day, while slip-resistant rubber outsoles offer proper traction and flexibility.

Need a pair of affordable work boots? Lugz Chukka boots mimic the look of a classic 6-inch style while remaining breathable. A durable faux leather holds up to construction sites while keeping the price down. Snag a pair for just $49, the lowest-priced option on this list.

Unlike most work boots, this pair from Brunt has a heavy-duty build without the thick lining. They help protect against electrical hazards, and the outsole resists oil and heat up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

American-made Red Wing boots use premium leather for durability and comfort in the blistering heat. Built for demanding jobsite conditions, the extra-dense sole adds cushioning, while the rugged outsole resists scratches and spills.

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Jim Green originally made its Razorback boots for outdoor enthusiasts in Africa, building them specifically for hot weather. The leather double layer creates a water-resistant boot, while the genuine rubber outsole endures scuffs and keeps you steady, no matter what terrain you work on.

If you prefer a western-style boot, Ariat's VentTEK boots allow plenty of airflow with breathable mesh panels. The wide square toe gives you the classic cowboy look, while the padded insole adds all-day comfort.

Original price: $170

Timberland's anti-fatigue technology helps these work boots deliver long-lasting support. A composite safety toe makes the boots lightweight while still providing protection that meets U.S. safety standards.

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The Skechers Relment-pelmo boots give you all-day comfort with an air-cooled memory foam insole and a wide fit. The high-traction lug-patterned outsole grips wet, oily surfaces, helping you stay balanced on slick trails and hard floors.

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Hike, work or go on evening summer walks in these Free Soldier tactical boots . The suede and leather construction holds up across a range of terrain, from slippery floors to rocky trails. The natural leather also promotes airflow and keeps the boots lightweight, making them a solid all-day choice.