These early Prime Day deals all have 10,000+ five-star ratings — and prices start at $4

Prime Day is a couple of weeks away, but some of the top best-sellers on Amazon are already on sale ahead of the major shopping event. We rounded up those with at least 10,000 five-star ratings — only the best of the best — including Apple AirPods 4, the Stanley Quencher tumbler and the shopper-favorite Paula's Choice 2% BHA exfoliant. Early discounts reach up to 55% off, with prices starting at just $4.

READ MORE: When is Prime Day 2026? Amazon reveals the official dates and the best early deals

Trending early Prime Day deals

Women's linen blend pants: $17.20 (37% off)

Anker Soundcore 2 portable speaker: $29.99 (33% off)

adidas Adilette slide sandals: $19.98 (33% off)

Digital meat thermometer: $13.99 (30% off)

Silicone car cupholder inserts: $6.99 (30% off)

Crocs classic clog: $39.99 (20% off)

Early Prime Day kitchen deals

These best-selling finds have earned a permanent spot on countertops everywhere.

Original price: $49.99

The Fullstar chopper helps speed up meal prep, with one five-star reviewer noting that the different blade options "handle a huge variety of kitchen tasks, from chopping vegetables to slicing and dicing quickly and evenly." Simply place fruits or vegetables on the cutting surface and press down to create uniform pieces, while the 5-cup container catches ingredients as you work.

Original price: $45.98

This four-piece Rubbermaid food storage set makes it easy to store leftovers and meal-prep ingredients. The BPA-free containers feature airtight, leak-resistant lids and stay clear even after storing leftovers.

According to one reviewer, "They arrived crystal clear and have stayed that way (and survived spaghetti sauce, impressive!)." The stackable design also helps maximize space in the refrigerator.

Original price: $40

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 uses double-wall vacuum installation to keep drinks cold for hours, making it a favorite for long days on the go. The versatile lid contains a straw opening, sip slot or fully closed position depending on your preference.

"The size is great because I can fill it once in the morning and not constantly worry about refilling it throughout the school day," one impressed shopper wrote.

READ MORE: Score up to 63% off Chefman, Ninja and Vitamix with these early Prime Day kitchen deals

Early Prime Day clothing deals

Score top discounts on wardrobe basics from Hanes and Carhartt, plus summer accessories.

Original price: $28

This Hanes hoodie ranks as Amazon's best-selling men's athletic sweatshirt and makes a versatile layer for cool summer evenings. Made with cotton sourced from American farms, it offers a soft, comfortable feel without adding too much warmth.

At less than $15, "everything about this hoodie is light — especially the price," wrote a shopper. "But it's soft, comfortable and warm enough for layering," they added.

Original price: $26.97

This stretchy bodysuit tank creates a streamlined look that pairs just as easily with jeans as it does with skirts or trousers. Shoppers frequently praise the soft fabric and flattering fit, with one reviewer describing it as "buttery soft" and noting that it offers light shaping support without feeling restrictive.

"I love the cut, it's not too revealing and so comfortable I forget I'm wearing it at all," the reviewer wrote.

Original price: $19.99

Carhartt's classic pocket tees are on sale and available in dozens of colors. "It's a classic for a reason," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The heavyweight cotton material feels durable and high quality, making it great for both work and everyday wear. It holds up well over time and doesn't feel flimsy like cheaper T-shirts." At this price, it's worth grabbing a few and rotating them through the week.

Original price: $14.99

This leather belt combines a clean, modern look with the convenience of a ratchet-style buckle for a more precise fit. The buckle can be removed so you can trim the belt to your preferred size, creating a more customized feel.

One five-star reviewer called it their "new go-to," praising the solid stitching and secure ratchet system.

READ MORE: 30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping now, with discounts up to 80% off

Early Prime Day beauty and personal care deals

Stock up on beauty and personal care essentials, including sunscreen and skincare.

Original price: $13.32

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 70 provides broad-spectrum sun protection in a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly without feeling greasy. "As a bald man, I like the fact that it's matte upon drydown," wrote one reviewer, saying that it protects him in the hot sun with no burn.

The sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it a reliable choice for beach days, pool trips or outdoor workouts.

Original price: $31

Simplify your skincare routine with Medicube's Zero Pore Pads 2.0. The dual-textured pads are infused with a blend of AHA, BHA and PHA acids, with one side designed to gently exfoliate and the other to help smooth and refresh skin.

If you're concerned about their texture, one pleased shopper pointed out that the pads "are really saturated without dripping everywhere."

Original price: $37

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant features salicylic acid, an ingredient commonly used in exfoliating skincare products. The lightweight formula is designed to help remove surface buildup and promote smoother-looking skin over time.

One five-star reviewer said their skin looked "more even" after using it for several weeks.

Early Prime Day auto deals

Get discounted glove-box upgrades and garage staples.

Original price: $39.99

Top off low tires with this portable tire inflator, designed for roadside emergencies and routine maintenance. One reviewer mentioned that it works for bikes and even Jeep tires. "I love that it's rechargeable and easy to use," wrote one reviewer, who uses it for bike and Jeep tires. "You can set a PSI, and it'll automatically pump to that amount."

Original price: $14.99

Mount your phone in seconds with this magnetic car mount, which uses 20 internal magnets to help keep iPhones securely in place. The 360-degree rotating base makes it easy to adjust the viewing angle for navigation, calls or music controls while driving.

"It works great in my work van," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Even with the rough ride and terrible roads, my phone hasn't even fallen off."

READ MORE: Best Prime Day deals under $100: Up to 80% off tech, kitchen gear and power tools

Original price: $31.99

Designed for vehicles with higher mileage, Valvoline MaxLife synthetic blend motor oil contains additives intended for engines over 75,000 miles. One reviewer mentioned that their mechanic actually recommends this motor oil to help save money and keep their engine clean: "It drains out easily and isn't a burnt oil when it's time to change it. The color stays consistent even after 3,000 miles."

Original price: $4.99

The center console area can be a challenge to keep debris free, but this clever putty can help with that task. Use the putty to quickly pick up crumbs, dust and debris in all the crevices and cavities of your car, with one reviewer calling it a "game-changer" for keeping your car in pristine condition.

Early Prime Day fitness deals

Snag discounts on workout gear from running to pickleball.

Original price: $49.99

Any easy way to add resistance to your runs or bodyweight workouts is with a weighted vest. Adjustable straps lock the weight close to the torso so it doesn't bounce. One five-star reviewer noted that "it's comfortable to wear without putting too much strain on my shoulders or back."

Original price: $19.99

Protect your palms from calluses and blisters during weight training with these workout gloves. Breathable mesh on the back of the hand keeps things cool between sets, and silicone grip patches help dig into bars. One five-star reviewer said the breathable, stretchy fabric "keeps my hands cool and dry."

Original price: $11.99

Replace lost or cracked balls with a three-pack of Franklin X-40 outdoor pickleballs for under $10. USA Pickleball certification makes them tournament-legal with 40 precision-drilled holes help them hold flight in the wind. One impressed reviewer even noted that they're "much cheaper than [those] found in stores."

Early Prime Day tech deals

We're already spotting deep discounts on AirPods, outlet extenders and more.

Original price: $69.99

Sony's budget-friendly wireless headphones wireless headphones deliver solid sound quality without the premium price tag. The standout feature is the impressive 50-hour battery life, which can keep you listening for days between charges.

One five-star reviewer praised the value, writing, "If you don't want to spend $300, but want some good quality wireless headphones that hold a long charge, these are the ones."

READ MORE: Save up to 70% on early Prime Day tech deals from Apple, Sony and more

Original price: $129

Apple's AirPods 4 come with Voice Isolation and Conversation Awareness that keep phone calls clear, even in noisy environments. One reviewer called the sound quality "excellent", highlighting the "clear vocals, deep bass, and impressive overall balance for such compact earbuds."

A single charge gives five hours of listening time, but the charging case brings that total to 30 hours.

Original price: $16.99

For just $10, this outlet extender transforms a single wall outlet into six AC outlets and three USB charging ports. The built-in surge protector helps safeguard electronics from power spikes, while an integrated dusk-to-dawn nightlight adds extra functionality in darker spaces.

One reviewer called it "an absolute game-changer" for older homes, adding that the built-in nightlight worked especially well in a dim corner of their kitchen.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $44.99

Keep tabs on wallets, keys and other frequently misplaced items with these Life360 Tile Bluetooth trackers. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, the trackers let you locate belongings through the companion app or ring the Tile when it’s nearby.

One reviewer shared that a Tile helped police recover a stolen wallet, writing that they used the app to provide a location after the theft and were later reunited with their belongings.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.