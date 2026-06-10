Best early Prime Day sleep deals: Up to 55% off sheets, pillows and cooling blankets

You don't have to wait for Prime Day to save on bedding and sleep essentials. Amazon's early deals include discounts on sheet sets, pillows, comforters and cooling blankets from popular brands like Bedsure and Beckham Hotel Collection. With prices starting at just $7 and savings of up to 55%, it's an easy way to upgrade your bedroom for less.

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Trending early Prime Day bedding deals

Bluetooth sleep headphones: $18.99 (34% off)

Weighted sleep mask: $9.48 (27% off)

Sunrise alarm clock: $36.99 (26% off)

Lavender-scented Breathe Right nasal strips: $11.49 (22% off)

Rest Evercool cooling pillow: $159.20 (20% off)

Olive + Crate cooling comforter: $119.99 (20% off)

Breescape cooling pillow cases, set of 2: $39.99 (20% off)

Love's cabin bamboo queen sheet set: $39.99 (20% off)

Original price: $43.99

If you're one of those people who needs a blanket on a summer night, Bedsure's cooling blanket provides lightweight comfort. One side of the blanket has rayon made from bamboo, which has natural cooling properties, while the other features extra-cold fabric for especially hot days. At 55% off, it's one of the best discounts we found.

Original price: $72

Get the feel of hotel-quality pillows without the high price with this set of goose feather pillows, now half off. The ethically sourced fill provides a cloud-like feel that's ideal for sleepers who prefer a softer option.

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Original price: $29.99

This set of two satin pillowcases mimics silk, but costs only $15 with the 50% discount. The hidden zipper secures the case and won't irritate you. The silk-like fabric doesn't hold heat and feels comfortable against the skin, no matter the temperature.

Original price: $349

Rest's Evercool sheets are designed to feel cooler than cotton and linen, and the material won't irritate sensitive skin. Positively charged silver ions woven into the fibers give the sheets self-cleaning properties that help eliminate odor and extend the time between washes.

Original price: $86.99

Bedsure uses rayon made from bamboo in its cooling sheet set, a naturally breathable material that helps wick moisture away and regulate temperature while you sleep. You get a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases, available in more than a dozen colors.

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Original price: $10.99

Bedsure's budget-friendly set of two pillowcases comes in at just $7. Made from durable fabric, the soft pillowcases hold their color even after dozens of washes. They come in 16 different colors, making it simple to match your current bedding setup.

Original price: $249

Shoppers can't stop raving about the Rest Evercool comforter. They say that the fabric feels refreshingly cool against the skin, and the cover is so soft that some even prefer using it on its own. Get it for over $60 off while it's on sale.

Original price: $215.99

If you want a silky-smooth comforter that breathes on humid summer nights, this Bedsure pick hits those marks. The comforter can lower the sleep surface temperature by up to 4 degrees, while its fabric is 10 times more breathable than cotton and wicks away moisture for a more comfortable night's rest.

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Original price: $58.99

Whether you prefer flat, firm or fluffy pillows, you can adjust these two to your liking. Just unzip the side and add or remove filling as needed. The dual-sided cover helps keep heat at bay, lowering the surface temperature by 4 to 9 degrees.

Original price: $79.99

More than 50,000 shoppers bought these Beckham Hotel Collection pillows last month on Amazon, and the $20 discount makes them worth considering. The fluffy fill holds its shape even if you move frequently at night, and the cotton covers add a cooling element that helps prevent overheating.

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Original price: $24.99

Need pillows that hold up to kids, pets and nightly wear and tear? These down alternative pillows have reinforced stitching that holds them together, no matter what life throws at them — and they're currently less than $20. Throw them in the washing machine regularly to refluff and keep them clean for years to come.

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Original price: $59.98

If you're sick of waking up with neck pain, this cervical pillow may help. The middle indent tilts at a 15-degree angle, properly cradling your head. It naturally stretches your muscles while the cooling cover helps reduce sweat buildup.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.