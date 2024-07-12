You missed Prime Day! But these extended deals are still going on now

Prime Day, Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, which ran from July 8 to 11, is officially over, but you can still shop for some major deals that have been extended on Amazon. Deals are offered across every category, from electronics and kitchen appliances to Apple products and more.

Don't worry if you missed this sale – Amazon typically holds sales events throughout the year. Last year, it had Prime Big Deal Days in October. Keep an eye out for announcements on this or other themed sale events like the Big Spring Sale, Amazon Pet Day and the Summer Beauty Event, that can pop up throughout the year.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals, and you can find all the deals by visiting Amazon's homepage or downloading the app. You can also visit Amazon's Deal page to see the latest deals it is running.

These items are still on sale now:

Original price: $99

Keep track of your valuables with Apple AirTags . These small, coin-shaped Bluetooth trackers can be attached to or dropped in items like keys, bags or wallets, helping you locate them with the Find My app or your iPhone or iPad. The package comes with a pack of four AirTags.

Original price: $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds can be set to pro-level noise cancellation or transparency mode, which allows the user to hear the world around them while they listen. The buds' adaptive audio mode intelligently combines the two modes and tailors the noise-cancellation level to the environment. The headphones also offer a scientifically validated hearing test and can be turned into hearing aids.

BREATHE BETTER WITH THE LATEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON AIR PURIFIERS

Original price: $349

The Apple iPad 10 with A16 chip is designed to be a hard-working and versatile tablet for everyday use, creative tasks and entertainment. The retina 11-inch display rivals the competition thanks to its True Tone adjustments that automatically adjust the screen depending on where you are and the conditions to give you the best picture. There’s an impressive 128 GB of storage, all the way up to 512 GB.

Original price: $399.99

Apple’s newest edition of its classic Apple Watch, the Series 10 , has up to 30% more screen area than previous generations. The larger display makes it easier to manage calls, texts and apps. The battery charges 80% in just 30 minutes, and you get more advanced health insights like the ability to take an ECG. The watch is crack-resistant and water-resistant, so you can go swimming with it on, making it the ideal fitness watch for swimmers.

BAG A BIG SCREEN BARGAIN WITH UP TO 43% OFF TVS ON THE FINAL DAY OF AMAZON PRIME DAY

Original price: $699.95

Get armed with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine if you plan to execute perfect homemade coffees. This machine comes with a built-in grinder and an easy-to-use dial that is perfect for novice baristas.

Original price: $149

The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Gimbal Stabilizer is a must-purchase if you want smooth, shake-free videos even when you're walking, running, or moving around. This stabilizer is designed to work with iPhones, as well as a wide range of Android smartphones.

Original price: $29.99

The Roku Streaming Stick delivers HD resolution and streaming on popular apps and more than 500 live TV channels just by plugging it directly into the TV. It's thin design will make sure the other HDMI ports are not blocked and it is controlled by a voice remote.

Original price: $249.99

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a good investment if you're an active individual or prioritize a secure fit during workouts. The earbuds feature light and flexible ear hooks and multiple ear tip options that stay put no matter how intense the activity. They offer an impressive 45 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Original price: $139.99

The Bissell Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner is very effective for spot cleaning and tackling fresh pet messes. The cleaner has strong suction power and its portable design makes it easy to clean messes wherever they happen.

Original price: $99.99

This Brother all-in-one Inkjet printer is a good choice for home or small office use. It's designed for easy wireless setup and printing from various devices like laptops, smartphones and tablets via Wi-Fi and the Brother app.

Original price: $349.99

Buy the Roku Smart TV 2025 – 55-inch if you are in the market for a straightforward, high-quality streaming experience at a competitive price. This TV comes integrated with Roku's operating system and delivers 4K resolution for sharp, detailed images. The TV offers fast connectivity for quick app launches and smooth streaming without buffering.

Original price: $89.99

Cool down the room with a Dreo Tower Fan. This smart, bladeless standing fan is designed for optimal cooling and quiet operation in bedrooms and other living spaces.

Original price: $149.95

The JBL Tune 770NC headphones deliver strong bass, long battery life and decent adaptive noise cancellation. You get up to 44 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and a remarkable 70 hours with ANC turned off.

Original price: $1,099.99

Try the Segway ZT3 Pro Electric Scooter for a new way to commute. This scooter has a dual suspension system for a comfortable ride and a powerful electric motor for robust acceleration and impressive hill-climbing capabilities.

