12 surprisingly useful Amazon gadgets under $50 to buy before Prime Day

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include discounts on some of the most useful gadgets you'll buy this year. Whether you're shopping for Father's Day or treating yourself, you can save on everything from a tire pressure gauge that's 47% off to a Bluetooth meat thermometer that's down to $38 and a rechargeable neck fan built for summer heat.

READ MORE: When is Prime Day 2026? Amazon reveals the official dates and the best early deals

Trending early Prime Day deals

Coffee mug warmer: $23.99 (40% off)

Travel steamer: $49.99 (38% off)

Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth shower speaker: $22.99 (34% off)

Mini projector: $39.99 (33% off)

Bluetooth sleep headphones: $26.99 (25% off)

Surge protector wall charger: $9.98 (23% off)

Round travel power strip: $16.99 (19% off)

Original price: $9.99

Light candles, grills and fire pits without dealing with disposable lighters. This electric candle lighter uses a flame-free, windproof design and recharges for repeated use, making it a convenient alternative to traditional options. With nearly 20,000 positive ratings, it's a popular gadget that shoppers continue to recommend.

Original price: $14.99

This mini tire pressure gauge uses a built-in sensor system to deliver accurate PSI readings and is currently 50% off. The compact tool runs on replaceable AAA batteries and features a durable design built to handle everyday use, including the occasional drop.

READ MORE: 30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals worth shopping now, with discounts up to 79% off

Original price: $17.99

This rotating cell phone stand securely holds your device at multiple viewing angles for hands-free use. The adjustable height leaves room for charging cables, while the wide cradle accommodates phones and thicker protective cases.

Original price: $32.99

Smart plugs turn standard outlets into connected devices you can control through a companion app or voice assistant. They also allow you to create schedules and automations, helping manage lamps, appliances and other electronics more efficiently throughout the day.

Original price: $59.99

The ThermoMaven wireless meat thermometer connects via Bluetooth, letting you monitor cooking temperatures from your phone or the included handheld display. The companion app also includes preset temperature settings and cooking guidance to help take the guesswork out of grilling, smoking and roasting.

READ MORE: The 12 best Father's Day grilling gifts for barbecue-loving dads

Original price: $35.99

This travel power strip helps cut down on cable clutter by consolidating charging into one compact device. It can power up to seven devices at once through three AC outlets and four USB ports, while the cord wraps neatly around the outside for easier packing.

Original price: $71.99

A portable tire inflator can be a lifesaver when you discover a low or flat tire. The cordless design makes it easy to use on the go, and it can inflate a variety of tires in about a minute. With the current 50% discount, the inflator is available for just $36.

Original price: $61.99

Clean up pet hair, crumbs and other messes with this portable car vacuum. A dust blower helps loosen debris from tight crevices, while the vacuum attachment removes it. Four interchangeable nozzles make it easier to clean everything from seat cushions and floor mats to cup holders and air vents.

READ MORE: Best early Prime Day vacuum deals: Save up to 44% on Dyson, Shark, Bissell and more

Original price: $45.99

Get accurate measurements in seconds with this compact laser measuring tool. The device measures distances up to 96 feet and displays results on an easy-to-read screen, while the finger ring provides a more secure grip during use.

Original price: $49.99

An air duster is one of those gadgets you don't realize you need until you have one. It helps cle dust from charging ports, remove debris from keyboards and clean hard-to-reach crevices in your car and around the house. Four power settings let you switch between gentle dusting and more intensive cleaning.

Original price: $14.99

Skip stuffing screws, nails and drill bits into your pockets with this magnetic wristband designed to keep small hardware within easy reach. The adjustable hook-and-loop strap provides a secure fit, while the magnets hold screws, drill bits, small wrenches and other metal tools as you work.

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Original price: $33.99

Stay cool during hot summer days with this rechargeable neck fan. The lightweight, hands-free design rests comfortably around your neck and uses 78 air vents to deliver consistent airflow. Multiple speed settings make it easy to adjust the cooling level for everything from outdoor events to yard work and travel.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.