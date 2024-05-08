Netflix edits Tom Brady’s roast to cut out booing of Kim Kardashian

After Kim Kardashian was greeted with boos during the live broadcast of Netflix's "GROAT The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" on Sunday, Netflix made a subtle edit to the version currently available on the streaming service.

During the live version, Kardashian was immediately greeted with boos as she made her way up to the stage after being introduced by host Kevin Hart. While attempting to make her first joke, Kardashian looked away from the teleprompter as the crowd booed.

"All right, all right," she said. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa," Hart added.

In the edited version, however, the audience was only heard applauding the reality star as she approached the stage.

The edited version includes a statement from Netflix that reads, "Edited from a previous livestream."

A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The roast itself took aim at Brady and the many facets of his personal life, including his children and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen .

However, the jokes didn't seem to go over well with those closest to the retired NFL player. A source told People magazine that his children whom he shares with Bündchen – Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 – have been "affected" by the special.

Bündchen is reportedly "deeply disappointed" with the "disrespectful portrayal" of her family but "her priority is to support her children" that were subjected to such "irresponsible content," according to the source.

Many jokes involving Bündchen included direct jabs at her rumored relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Hart opened the roast by joking that Brady left former coach Bill Belichick "high and dry" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he left the New England Patriots in 2019 after 20 seasons.

"You f---ed your coach, but let me tell you something, people, that's what you do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f--- your coach. You who, who else f----d their coach? Gisele. She f----d that karate man."

"What an idiot! Why would you do this? What an idiot!" he added.

"I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom," Hart said. "One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game; how did you not see this coming? Eight f---ing karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day?"

Comedian Nikki Glaser added more fuel to the divorce fire and quipped, "You had seven rings, well eight after Gisele gave hers back."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Caroline Thayer contributed to this post.