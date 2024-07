Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, John Cena, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were among the celebrities on the star-studded guest list for the extravagant wedding of the youngest son of Asia's richest man, Indian billionaire Mukash Ambani.

Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey and David Beckham and former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair will also be in attendance for the nuptials of Anant Ambani and his bride, Radhika Merchant, according to local news outlets via The Associated Press.

The four-day wedding festivities in Mumbai, India, will kick off with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony Friday, followed by a grand reception that will run through the weekend.

The Kardashian sisters wore traditional Indian outfits in photos and videos that Kim, 43, shared on her Instagram story Friday.

Kim wore a crimson lehenga adorned with glittering beads and sequins. The lehenga featured a cropped top with tassels and off-the-shoulder straps, a floor-length skirt and a draping shawl-like scarf known as a dupatta. The SKIMS founder accessorized with two diamond necklaces, a diamond maang tikka and a diamond hand chain bracelet.

The color of Kim's wedding attire could be seen as breaking Hindu wedding etiquette, since red is typically worn by the bride, according to People magazine.

Khloé wore a gold and white lehenga with long, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a matching dupatta. She completed her look with a layered gold choker necklace and a white and gold maang tikka.

Kim shared videos in which she was seen prepping for the evening and showing off her ensemble as she walked down a set of marble stairs. She also uploaded videos of herself and her sister as they posed with wedding guests.

"Had to screen grab our video bc we're just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together!" Kim wrote on an image of herself with Khloé.

"And duh were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe Take India," she added with an Indian flag emoji.

Other celebrity guests joined the Kardashians in traditional Indian attire for the celebration. Chopra was pictured in a marigold yellow beaded lehenga set that featured a cropped top with dangling beads, a floor-length skirt with wide pleats and an embellished light orange dupatta. Jonas opted for a pale pink sherwani set consisting of a knee-length fitted overcoat with matching silk pants.

Cena wore a light blue sherwani with silver embroidery on the shoulders, flowing white pants and brown shoes. The WWE star smiled widely and flashed a peace symbol as he posed for the cameras.

This weekend's celebrations are taking place at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the Ambani family home and are the culmination of months of wedding events that featured performances by pop stars, including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The wedding extravaganza is estimated to cost over $600 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The father of the groom, Mukesh, 66, is the world’s ninth-richest man with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. Mukesh's Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, reporting over $100 billion in annual revenue, with interests ranging from petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.

Ambani’s son, Anant, oversees the conglomerate’s renewable and green energy expansion. He also runs a 3,000-acre (about 1,200-hectare) animal rescue center in Gujarat state’s Jamnagar, the family’s hometown.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare, according to Vogue.

Leading up to the wedding weekend, the Ambani family hosted a series of star-studded celebrations.

In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for Anant with 1,200 guests, including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to international fame when he performed at Coachella. The event was also attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

In May, the family took guests on a three-day cruise from Italy to France, which included Katy Perry singing her hit song "Firework" and a performance by Pitbull, according to reports.

Last week, Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at a pre-wedding concert that included performances by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

The "Baby" singer shared photos and videos on his social media from the weekend, including the crowd singing along to his hits "Love Yourself," "Where Are Ü Now," as well as DJ Khaled's "I’m the One,"

He also posted several photos with Ambani and Merchant.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bieber is believed to have been paid $10 million for his performance at the Sangeet, a traditional ceremony where the bride and groom’s families perform dances for their guests.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton and the Associated Press contributed to this report.