Kim Kardashian celebrates 225 million followers with cheeky bikini pics

Kim Kardashian has hit a social media milestone.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate hitting 225 million followers on the photo-sharing social media platform.

"225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE," read the caption.

Also included in the post was a pair of photos of the star striking sultry poses while wearing a simple black bikini.

Kardashian also shared the pictures to Twitter, captioning the post with a sun emoji.

"GOALS," a follower wrote in the comments on Instagram.

"All summa long! Keep em coming," another encouraged.

Others dropped strings of heart and flame emojis in the comments while some also sent congratulatory messages to Kardashian.

She’s been particularly vocal on social media lately, having to clear up a few potential scandals as of late.

Just days ago, the star took to Twitter to deny that she contracted coronavirus from her infamous island birthday bash that featured a large number of unmasked guests.

"False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip," she wrote in response to a tweet from Buzzfeed implying she may have done so. "Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him."

She added that all four of her children contracted the virus. Her estranged husband, Kanye West, also contracted COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic.

Only a day before her statement, she also cleared the air regarding a rumor that she had an affair with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker during his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

"NO! False narrative!" she wrote on her Instagram story when asked by a fan about the ordeal.

Barker, 45, is currently dating Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney.