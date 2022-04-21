Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West divorce joke that was cut from 'SNL' skit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian had a joke about her divorce from Kanye West cut from her "Saturday Night Live" skits because the topic was "sensitive" to the rapper.

Kardashian discussed the cut joke during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians."

The joke was supposed to be said during "The People's Kourt" sketch of the night. During the sketch, Chris Redd as Kanye West was supposed to ask Kardashian to be his lawyer for their divorce.

"The divorce is so sensitive for him," Kardashian explained during the episode. "I'm already saying that part in the monologue, I don't want to like… maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, 'Hey! This is super sensitive to him.'"

The SKIMS founder did throw in a joke about her divorce from West during her monologue.

"He's the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," she said on-stage at "SNL." "So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing. His personality."

Kardashian opened up about the struggles of her divorce from her estranged husband during a recent appearance on the podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat."

"We went off and on," she explained. "You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then we started talking again and I went to the ‘Donda’ premiere."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. While West still spent time with the kids, she and the rapper didn't have much of a relationship at the time.

"I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff," Kardashian said. "Him and I just took a minute of not talking. And I think in relationships, it'll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day."

Kardashian and West share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.