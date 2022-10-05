Gisele Bündchen and Pete Davidson: Internet trolls Tom Brady, says model should date actor amid split rumors

The Internet remains undefeated, unlike Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are 2-2 this season.

With reports that both Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce attorneys, the Twitter community is already trolling the quarterback, hypothesizing who Bündchen might date next.

A representative for Brady had no comment on the rumors when reached by Fox News Digital.

The Twitter community resoundingly agreed that the next person they see dating the Brazilian-born supermodel is none other than actor Pete Davidson.

One user on Twitter wrote, "I give it 6 days before Gisele is spotted with Pete Davidson."

The 42-year-old model was recently spotted at a Miami gym for the second time this week. Both times Bündchen was seen without her wedding ring.

Davidson, who has garnered a reputation for being very good with the ladies of Hollywood, most recently dated Kim Kardashian, who is 13 years his senior.

In addition to an engagement to pop star Ariana Grande, Davidson has recently romanced actress Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Gerber, actress Cazzie David, and actress Kate Beckinsale, who is 21 years his senior.

One Twitter user wrote, "Keep Pete Davidson away from Gisele at all costs unless you wanna see Tom Brady win 3 more consecutive Superbowls out of pure hatred" while another shared, "If Pete Davidson gets with Gisele, it’s confirmed we are living in a simulation."

The actor was recently spotted on the set of his new movie "Bupkis," with a bandage near the top part of his chest, prompting speculation that the former "Saturday Night Live" star had had a tattoo removed.

Davidson had previously inked "My Girl Is A Lawyer" on his upper chest in tribute to ex-girlfriend Kardashian.

Other people on the Internet were quick to troll Brady, writing "Tom Brady Nex Gen Stats Career passing yards since 2002: 85,578 Jokes made on Twitter about his wife leaving him for Pete Davidson since yesterday: 85,578."

Another person directly shouted out the 7-time Super Bowl champion, tweeting, "Tom Brady... my brother. Retire, man. Go home. Be a family man. Don't let Pete Davidson date Gisele bro."