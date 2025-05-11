Tom Brady shares sweet Mother's Day tributes to all moms in his life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady paid tribute to all the moms in his life on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The legendary NFL quarterback posted a collage of photos to his Instagram Stories. The photos included his sisters, Maureen, Nancy and Julie, his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Moynahan is the mother of their son, Jack. The two broke up when she was pregnant with Jack. He was born in August 2007.

Bündchen is the mother of their children, Ben and Vivan. The two were married from 2009 to 2022. They welcomed Ben into the world in 2009 and Vivian in 2012.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also posted several photos of his mom with sweet words.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest and most inspiring woman I know," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Your love is the foundation of our family! You’ve faced life’s toughest challenges with grace and determination, still always putting us first.

"Thank you for being our rock and an example for your kids and grandkids. We’re endlessly grateful for everything you’ve done and everything you continue to be. We love you more than words can say."

Separately, Bündchen shared a photo of her newborn child. She had a child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

"To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way!" she wrote on Instagram.