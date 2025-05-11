Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Tom Brady shares sweet Mother's Day tributes to all moms in his life

Brady shouted out mom, sisters, ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady paid tribute to all the moms in his life on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The legendary NFL quarterback posted a collage of photos to his Instagram Stories. The photos included his sisters, Maureen, Nancy and Julie, his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bridget Moynihan in a silver/metallic dress smiles with Tom Brady in a classic tuxedo at the "Chanel" Costume Institute Gala

Actress Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady dated for nearly three years. They share a son together. (Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Moynahan is the mother of their son, Jack. The two broke up when she was pregnant with Jack. He was born in August 2007.

Bündchen is the mother of their children, Ben and Vivan. The two were married from 2009 to 2022. They welcomed Ben into the world in 2009 and Vivian in 2012.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also posted several photos of his mom with sweet words.

DESMOND WATSON, DUBBED 'THE TUSH PUSH TERMINATOR,' TURNING HEADS AT BUCCANEERS ROOKIE MINICAMP

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl win in Tampa with family

Tom Brady and his family, including wife Gisele Bündchen, celebrate on the field after his seventh Super Bowl win. (Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images)

"Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest and most inspiring woman I know," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Your love is the foundation of our family! You’ve faced life’s toughest challenges with grace and determination, still always putting us first.

"Thank you for being our rock and an example for your kids and grandkids. We’re endlessly grateful for everything you’ve done and everything you continue to be. We love you more than words can say."

Separately, Bündchen shared a photo of her newborn child. She had a child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Tom Brady in NJ

Tom Brady (Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way!" she wrote on Instagram.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.