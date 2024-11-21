Gisele Bündchen says there's 'no guide to life' following bombshell baby news, Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is urging her followers to make positive daily choices to alter their lives for the better following her pregnancy news and the bombshell Tom Brady divorce.

On Nov. 21, Bündchen shared a photo of herself sitting on a dock, holding a cup with her eyes closed, looking up at the sky.

"There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to.

"Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live," the Brazilian supermodel's caption concluded.

In October, Fox News Digital confirmed that Bündchen, 44, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People magazine in a statement at the time.

Bündchen shares two children with her ex-husband, retired NFL champion quarterback Tom Brady. The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Bündchen began dating the jujitsu instructor in June 2023, roughly seven months after her divorce with Brady was finalized.

Their new baby will join the children she co-parents with Brady: son Bejamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.

Brady is also father to son John Edward Thomas, 17, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, in separate Instagram posts.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."