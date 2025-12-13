Gisele Bündchen flaunts post-baby body in Miami beach photo shoot with surfboard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gisele Bündchen is showing off her slim figure.

The 45-year-old Brazilian supermodel was spotted posing for photos for an unknown campaign, while walking on the beach in Miami.

In the behind-the-scenes photos, Bündchen can be seen holding a surfboard and wearing a long-sleeved one-piece bathing suit. The swimsuit featured a zipper down the center, which was left unzipped at the top, leaving some skin exposed.

Earlier this week, Bündchen was spotted filming a different project, this time dressed in a pair of brown leggings and a matching sports bra.

Bündchen made headlines earlier this year when she welcomed her third child in February — her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Shortly after the birth of her baby, Bündchen and Valente were photographed sharing a kiss while at the beach. Bundchen stunned in a black one-piece bathing suit, which she paired with a flowing black cover-up tied around her waist.

"Gisele's doing well," an insider told People at the time. "She seems very happy and content. She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived."

"She's slowly taking up yoga again now. She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim," the source added. "Her older kids are helpful with the baby. Gisele tears up when she sees all the kids together — she still can't believe she has a newborn. She feels very blessed."

She and Valente first met in 2021 when she began training in jiu-jitsu, although they were just friends at the time. Their relationship reportedly turned romantic in June 2023, just seven months after she finalized her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022.

After her relationship with Valente became public, Bündchen was faced with questions from others, wondering if she cheated on Brady with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, telling the New York Times, "that is a lie."

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she said.

"They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified," she told the outlet of women combating the adulterous label. "No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship."

In addition to her new baby with Valente, Bündchen shared two children with Brady; Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13.