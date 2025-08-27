Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen stuns in daring new fashion campaign months after welcoming baby

The 45-year-old Brazilian model shared Instagram photos from Miami shoot featuring sheer dress and thigh-high boots

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hitting the end zone? Video

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hitting the end zone?

‘The Five’ discuss the latest in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s potential split as the pair hire divorce lawyers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gisele Bündchen is showing off in her latest fashion campaign.

The 45-year-old Brazilian supermodel posed in an ad campaign for Italian fashion label Elisabetta Franchi, wearing a zipped-up burgundy leather jacket paired with matching underwear and tights. The photos come just six months after she welcomed her third child.

Bündchen shared photos from the campaign on Instagram, including one showing her sitting poolside in a sheer black mini dress and thigh-high leather boots. Another shows her in a leather jacket with black underwear and tights, accessorized with gold jewelry.

"Shooting the new @elisabettafranchi campaign in a leather jacket, high boots, and gloves in the middle of Miami summer," she captioned the post. "Now that’s what I call hot! Just leave it to my dear friends @luigiandiango to turn the heat into fun!"

SUPERMODEL CLAUDIA SCHIFFER, 54, SHOWS OFF YOUTHFUL FIGURE DURING SUMMER ICE PLUNGE

Gisele Bundchen wore underwear, tights and a red leather jacket while posing for an ad campaign in August 2025.

Gisele Bündchen wore a burgundy leather jacket with matching underwear and tights in her August 2025 ad campaign. (Elisabetta Franchi/Instagram)

Fans in the comments section were excited to see the model back at work, with one writing "The queen is Back ❤️🔥" and another adding, "Wow, you rock 👏always 🔥stunning 🤩."

"Just a couple of months after a baby and you look like this. Freaking amazing. 🔥" a third fan wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

The photo shoot is one of Bündchen's first ad campaigns since welcoming her son with boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, in February. News of her pregnancy first broke in October 2024, with a source close to the couple telling People at the time that they were "happy for this new chapter in their life."

Fans of the couple got their first look at the new baby in May, when Bündchen posted family photos, including one showing her holding the newborn.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente on bikes in Florida

Bündchen had her third child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. (MEGA/GC Images)

"I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life. Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived," she wrote in the caption. "Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."

Bündchen also shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with ex-husband and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in October 2022. Seven months later, she confirmed she was dating the family's martial arts instructor, fueling cheating rumors.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at UCLA charity red carpet

Bündchen was accused of cheating on Brady after debuting her new relationship seven months after they finalized their divorce. (Steve Granitz)

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bündchen told The New York Times in March 2024. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue