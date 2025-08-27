Gisele Bündchen stuns in daring new fashion campaign months after welcoming baby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gisele Bündchen is showing off in her latest fashion campaign.

The 45-year-old Brazilian supermodel posed in an ad campaign for Italian fashion label Elisabetta Franchi, wearing a zipped-up burgundy leather jacket paired with matching underwear and tights. The photos come just six months after she welcomed her third child.

Bündchen shared photos from the campaign on Instagram, including one showing her sitting poolside in a sheer black mini dress and thigh-high leather boots. Another shows her in a leather jacket with black underwear and tights, accessorized with gold jewelry.

"Shooting the new @elisabettafranchi campaign in a leather jacket, high boots, and gloves in the middle of Miami summer," she captioned the post. "Now that’s what I call hot! Just leave it to my dear friends @luigiandiango to turn the heat into fun!"

Fans in the comments section were excited to see the model back at work, with one writing "The queen is Back ❤️🔥" and another adding, "Wow, you rock 👏always 🔥stunning 🤩."

"Just a couple of months after a baby and you look like this. Freaking amazing. 🔥" a third fan wrote.

The photo shoot is one of Bündchen's first ad campaigns since welcoming her son with boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, in February. News of her pregnancy first broke in October 2024, with a source close to the couple telling People at the time that they were "happy for this new chapter in their life."

Fans of the couple got their first look at the new baby in May, when Bündchen posted family photos, including one showing her holding the newborn.

"I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life. Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived," she wrote in the caption. "Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."

Bündchen also shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with ex-husband and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in October 2022. Seven months later, she confirmed she was dating the family's martial arts instructor, fueling cheating rumors.

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bündchen told The New York Times in March 2024. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."