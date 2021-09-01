Wolverine and Ram collaborate on pickup-inspired boots to support skilled tradespeople

These boots were made for driving.

Wolverine is launching a line of limited edition Ram truck-inspired work boots that borrow their names and style from the automaker's line of pickups, with $10 from each order donated to the SkillsUSA program supporting education in trade, technical and skilled service work.

The boots are available in Tradesman, Rebel and Limited trims.

The Tradesman and Limited are priced at $229 and $239 respectively. Both feature safety toes, DuraShocks soles and Ram branding. The Tradesman is available in white or beige and the Rebel in two black and red schemes that echo the Rebel pickup's signature style.

The Limited is a dressier boot made of Horween leather and priced at $400, which is in line with the $58,000 starting price for a Ram 1500 Limited.

"The collection seamlessly merges the worlds of automotive and fashion, drawing inspiration from the Ram truck interior while staying true to Wolverine's staple design elements and unwavering reliability," Marissa Hunter, Ram's head of North American marketing, said.

If the prices seem high, Wolverine offers a financing program through Affirm starting at $58 per month, which sounds a lot like buying a truck.