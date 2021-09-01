Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

Wolverine and Ram collaborate on pickup-inspired boots to support skilled tradespeople

Money will be donated to SkillsUSA

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made, but it's not all about speed. The high performance off-roader is a well-rounded monster truck, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

These boots were made for driving.

(Ram)

Wolverine is launching a line of limited edition Ram truck-inspired work boots that borrow their names and style from the automaker's line of pickups, with $10 from each order donated to the SkillsUSA program supporting education in trade, technical and skilled service work.

The boots are available in Tradesman, Rebel and Limited trims.

The Ram 1500 Rebel's signature color scheme is black and red.

The Ram 1500 Rebel's signature color scheme is black and red. (Ram)

The Tradesman and Limited are priced at $229 and $239 respectively. Both feature safety toes, DuraShocks soles and Ram branding. The Tradesman is available in white or beige and the Rebel in two black and red schemes that echo the Rebel pickup's signature style.

The Limited is a dressier boot made of Horween leather and priced at $400, which is in line with the $58,000 starting price for a Ram 1500 Limited.

THE RAM 1500 TRX IS THE MOST POWERFUL PICKUP EVER

"The collection seamlessly merges the worlds of automotive and fashion, drawing inspiration from the Ram truck interior while staying true to Wolverine's staple design elements and unwavering reliability," Marissa Hunter, Ram's head of North American marketing, said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the prices seem high, Wolverine offers a financing program through Affirm starting at $58 per month, which sounds a lot like buying a truck.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos