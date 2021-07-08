Electric Ram pickup to take on Cybertruck, Hummer and F-150 Lightning in 2024

Ram will introduce its first all-electric pickup in 2024.

The full-size truck will ride on a newly developed truck platform known as the STLA Frame that will underpin several models across the Stellantis [stock ticker: STLA] brands.

Full details on the model are still under wraps, but Ram has released several images that give an idea of what it's design might look like, along with a few platform specifications.

The STLA Frame will be able to accommodate battery pack sizes from 159 kWh to 200 kWh that can provide a range of up to 500 miles per charge.

Stellantis has several electric drive units in development, the largest of which will be rated at 201 hp to 442.5 hp. At least two would be used on all-wheel-drive models.

The electric Ram will be facing a full slate of competitors by the time it goes into production, however, with the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning all scheduled to be on sale by then, while an electric Chevrolet Silverado could be in showrooms, as well.

Ram is also working on a midsize electric truck that will share a platform with upcoming Jeep and Dodge SUV models, but did not say when it would go on sale.