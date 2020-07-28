Ram 1500 Classic pickup returning for 2021, here's how much it costs

It’s not ready for retirement yet.

The previous-generation Ram 1500 pickup will live on in showrooms for another year, even though Ram introduced an all-new full-size truck in 2019.

Now called the Ram 1500 Classic, it was first introduced in 2009 and currently serves as a lower-cost option to the brand’s latest model.

It’s also the only Ram 1500 available in a two-door, standard cab configuration, which will have a starting price of $30,145 with two-wheel-drive and a V6 engine in 2021, according to a dealer price guide uncovered by Cars Direct.

A Ram spokesperson has confirmed to Fox News Autos that the report is accurate.

The 1500 Classic helped propel Ram to second place on the pickup sales charts last year, although it trails the Chevrolet Silverado through the first half of 2020. It is currently offered in five cab and bed configurations and three trim levels with the choice of a 3.6-liter V6 or 5.7-liter V8 engine.

Incentives on the model sometimes run over $10,000, according to Cars Direct, as it helps fill a gap in the lineup left by the absence of a midsize truck. The base price for the newer 1500 will be $33,940 next year.

