Will Ferrell wants to 'crush' Norway in GM's Super Bowl LV commercial

Will Ferrell is heading to Scandinavia in one of the ads General Motors is running during the Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In the spot Ferrell has a problem with the fact that Norway sells more electric cars per capita than the U.S. and decides to take a Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV across the Atlantic to "crush those lugers."

Norway doesn’t have a domestic auto industry and imports all of its vehicles, so it’s not clear exactly what he’s hoping to accomplish when he gets there, but he enlists the help of fellow comic actors Kenan Thomson and Awkwafina along the way.

The ad promotes the Ultium electric vehicle platform that will underpin GM’s future battery-powered models and also features the GMC HUMMER EV that will also be built on it. Needless to say, Ferrell’s trip doesn’t go entirely to plan.

The HUMMER EV is scheduled to go on sale late this year at a starting price of $112,595 and the Lyriq will follow in 2022.

General Motors will also run a commercial that is specific to the Cadillac brand during the game.