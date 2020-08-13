Expand / Collapse search
Here's how much the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will really cost

Lyriq won’t go on sale until late 2022

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Cadillac Lyriq will be the brand's first electric model when it goes on sale in late 2022.

You might be able to buy the electric Cadillac Lyriq for a song, relatively speaking.

Just days after he unveiled the upcoming battery-powered SUV and said it would be priced under $75,000, GM North America President Steve Carlisle revealed it will actually be much lower than that.

“This car will need to be priced similar to how the industry prices midsize lux SUVs today, maybe a slight premium at the outset. It's a price that won't be high five digits. It won't start with a seven and it won't start with a six," Carlisle said at the JP Morgan Auto Conference, Automotive News reported.

Even a starting price as high as $59,999 would undercut current competitors like the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron and Tesla Model X by around $10,000 to $20,000. However, the Lyriq won’t go on sale until late 2022, so there could be significant changes in the segment by then.

When it does hit showrooms, Cadillac's first all-electric model will offer a range of more than 300 miles per charge and the latest version of the evolving Super Cruise system, which is being developed to eventually provide hands-off driving 90 percent of the time.

