Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Volkswagen
Published

The VW Microbus is back: Electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz van revealed for USA

Retro-inspired model coming in 2024

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Review: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Video

Review: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R

VW's hottest hatchback.

Volkswagen is grooving back to the future.

The automaker has revealed the ID. Buzz minivan that will be going on sale in the U.S. next year.

The all-electric vehicle's design was heavily inspired by the classic VW Microbus.

Two-tone paint combinations will be offered for even more of a retro touch.

THE VW ID.2ALL IS A $26,500 ELECTRIC CAR THE U.S. MIGHT NOT GET

buzz front

The VW ID. Buzz was inspired by the Microbus. (VW)

"The zero-direct emission ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for our electric future," Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si said.

"It is practical, sustainable and packaged in an unmistakably fun way that is classic Volkswagen. With its launch, the Bus will once again become our brand hero in America."

Buzz second

The American market ID. Buzz has three rows of seats. (VW)

The ID. Buzz is already available in Europe, but the American market version is longer and has three rows of seats.

It's still about a foot shorter than a Chrysler Pacifica but has a longer wheelbase that helps create a roomy passenger compartment.

buzz third row

The second and third rows fold flat. (VW)

The second and third row seats fold flat, and the third row can be removed completely.

The ID. Buzz has a digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system display with virtual sliders underneath it for climate controls.

buzz dash

The ID. Buzz has a 12.9-inch touchscreen. (VW)

The center console is removable, and the upholder dividers can also be used as a bottle opener and an ice scraper.

buzz rear

Slide-open windows within the sliding doors are a callback to the Microbus. (VW)

The sliding rear doors have small, slide-open windows embedded in them as a callback to the windows on the Microbus.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The ID. Buzz will come standard with a 282-horsepower rear-wheel-drive powertrain, and a 330-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive version will be optional.

buzz cargo

The cargo area can be expanded by removing the third row of seats. (VW)

Volkswagen hasn't announced the expected driving range, but its 91 kilowatt-hour battery pack is smaller than those used in some electric compact SUVs, so it will likely be less than 300 miles per charge.

vw buzz lights

An 30-color ambient lighting system is standard. (VW)

Automatic emergency braking and lane-centering adaptive cruise control are standard, along with a 30-color ambient lighting system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additional details will be released closer to when deliveries begin next year.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.