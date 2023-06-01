The VW Microbus is back: Electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz van revealed for USA

Volkswagen is grooving back to the future.

The automaker has revealed the ID. Buzz minivan that will be going on sale in the U.S. next year.

The all-electric vehicle's design was heavily inspired by the classic VW Microbus.

Two-tone paint combinations will be offered for even more of a retro touch.

THE VW ID.2ALL IS A $26,500 ELECTRIC CAR THE U.S. MIGHT NOT GET

"The zero-direct emission ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for our electric future," Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si said.

"It is practical, sustainable and packaged in an unmistakably fun way that is classic Volkswagen. With its launch, the Bus will once again become our brand hero in America."

The ID. Buzz is already available in Europe, but the American market version is longer and has three rows of seats.

It's still about a foot shorter than a Chrysler Pacifica but has a longer wheelbase that helps create a roomy passenger compartment.

The second and third row seats fold flat, and the third row can be removed completely.

The ID. Buzz has a digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system display with virtual sliders underneath it for climate controls.

The center console is removable, and the upholder dividers can also be used as a bottle opener and an ice scraper.

The sliding rear doors have small, slide-open windows embedded in them as a callback to the windows on the Microbus.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The ID. Buzz will come standard with a 282-horsepower rear-wheel-drive powertrain, and a 330-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive version will be optional.

Volkswagen hasn't announced the expected driving range, but its 91 kilowatt-hour battery pack is smaller than those used in some electric compact SUVs, so it will likely be less than 300 miles per charge.

Automatic emergency braking and lane-centering adaptive cruise control are standard, along with a 30-color ambient lighting system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additional details will be released closer to when deliveries begin next year.