The Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper minivan was designed for ... well, isn't that obvious?

The Chrylser Pacifica is ready for the road… trip.

The Pacifica Road Tripper is a new version of the popular minivan with a package of styling and equipment upgrades.

Available on the all-wheel-drive Pacifica Touring L or plug-in Pacifica Touring L Hybrid, the package is a $2,395 and $2,095 option on the respective models.

Chrysler decided on the name by polling customers on social media.

THE LAST NEW V8-POWERED CHRYSLER IS ALREADY SOLD OUT

Both get unique wheels and exterior trim that includes granite and orange badging.

The Road Tripper also comes standard with a roof rack and towing kit which allows the van to tow up to 3,600 pounds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Interior updates are limited to a set of all-weather floor mats.

The Touring L is powered by a 287 horsepower V6, while the hybrid is rated at 260 hp, but can drive 32 miles per charge on just electricity and is rated at 30 mpg combined when running on gasoline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The order books for the Pacifica Road Tripper open early next year, and first deliveries are scheduled to begin in the spring.