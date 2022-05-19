The retro Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric minivan will not be cheap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Volkswagen has revealed the first prices for its retro ID.Buzz minivan, and they are not throwback.

The model's design is inspired by the brand's historic Microbus, but is fully electric and equipped with the latest driver aid tech.

The three-row van is launching in Europe this fall with a 201 hp rear-wheel-drive powertrain and a driving range of 262 miles per charge at a starting price of 64,581.30 euros.

That includes Europe's 19% VAT tax, so it is roughly equivalent to a list price of $58,000. A panel-side cargo model is also available for 10,000 euros less.

U.S. prices haven't yet been announced, and won't be for a while. The ID.Buzz isn't scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. until 2024.

The U.S. market will also be getting a version of the ID.Buzz that's longer than the European model, which is about the size of a VW Tiguan.

If the pricing ends up on par with the European version, but you still want that Microbus style, don't go looking for a bargain in the used market.

Well-kept classic versions of the Microbus regularly sell for over $50,000 and some particularly excellent examples have been auctioned for well over $100,000.