Volkswagen
Published

The retro Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric minivan will not be cheap

The Microbus-inspired minivan now on sale in Europe

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Volkswagen has revealed the first prices for its retro ID.Buzz minivan, and they are not throwback.

The model's design is inspired by the brand's historic Microbus, but is fully electric and equipped with the latest driver aid tech.

The three-row van is launching in Europe this fall with a 201 hp rear-wheel-drive powertrain and a driving range of 262 miles per charge at a starting price of 64,581.30 euros.

That includes Europe's 19% VAT tax, so it is roughly equivalent to a list price of $58,000. A panel-side cargo model is also available for 10,000 euros less.

The VW ID.Buzz has three rows of seating.

The VW ID.Buzz has three rows of seating. (VW)

U.S. prices haven't yet been announced, and won't be for a while. The ID.Buzz isn't scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. until 2024.

The VW ID.Buzz interior features less of a retro design than the body.

The VW ID.Buzz interior features less of a retro design than the body. (VW)

The U.S. market will also be getting a version of the ID.Buzz that's longer than the European model, which is about the size of a VW Tiguan.

VW IS RESURRECTING THE SCOUT AS AN ELECTRIC SUV

A cargo version of the ID.Buzz will also be available in Europe, but has not been confirmed for the U.S.

A cargo version of the ID.Buzz will also be available in Europe, but has not been confirmed for the U.S. (VW)

If the pricing ends up on par with the European version, but you still want that Microbus style, don't go looking for a bargain in the used market.

Well-kept classic versions of the Microbus regularly sell for over $50,000 and some particularly excellent examples have been auctioned for well over $100,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos