First look: Made in USA Scout SUV and pickup coming in 2026

Volkswagen has confirmed that it is rebooting the storied Scout off-road truck brand with a line of electric SUVs and pickups that will made in the United States.

VW owns the rights to the name through its purchase of Navistar, which is the successor to International Harvester, the company that produced the original Scouts from 1961 to 1980.

The Scouts will be built by a new company under the VW Group umbrella on an electric platform designed to accommodate "rugged" vehicles, but not until 2026.

Prototypes will be revealed next year, however, and VW has released two concept sketches of what the first vehicles could look like.

Both feature the signature tall slab slides, side window profile and rain gutters of the originals, but with four doors instead of two. It's not clear if they will have removable roofs.

International Harvester sold 532,674 Scouts, with the last built in Fort Wayne, Ind., on October 21, 1980.