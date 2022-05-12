Expand / Collapse search
First look: Made in USA Scout SUV and pickup coming in 2026

Volkswagen is rebooting the storied Scout brand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos

Test drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos effectively replaces the Golf in the automaker's lineup, and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says its a big little SUV.

Volkswagen has confirmed that it is rebooting the storied Scout off-road truck brand with a line of electric SUVs and pickups that will made in the United States.

The original Scout was built from 1961 to 1980.

The original Scout was built from 1961 to 1980.

VW owns the rights to the name through its purchase of Navistar, which is the successor to International Harvester, the company that produced the original Scouts from 1961 to 1980.

A concept sketch for the new Scout SUV incorporates several of the original's styling elements.

A concept sketch for the new Scout SUV incorporates several of the original's styling elements.

The Scouts will be built by a new company under the VW Group umbrella on an electric platform designed to accommodate "rugged" vehicles, but not until 2026.

A Scout pickup will also be offered.

A Scout pickup will also be offered.

Prototypes will be revealed next year, however, and VW has released two concept sketches of what the first vehicles could look like.

International Harvester sold 532,674 Scouts during its model run.

International Harvester sold 532,674 Scouts during its model run.

Both feature the signature tall slab slides, side window profile and rain gutters of the originals, but with four doors instead of two. It's not clear if they will have removable roofs.

International Harvester sold 532,674 Scouts, with the last built in Fort Wayne, Ind., on October 21, 1980.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos