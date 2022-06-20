The Volkswagen Beetle costs $600,000 now. Here's why

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Volkswagen Beetle is an economy car no more.

German outfit Milivié Design is offering restored and modernized versions of the original VW Bug for $600,000, but there's a reason for the hefty price tag.

The Milivié 1 starts with a Super Beetle donor car, but only a small portion of the chassis is retained.

Milivié replaces the entire body with a slicker-looking version that manages to stay more true to the original than VW's own attempts at resurrecting the Beetle in recent years.

A ducktail spoiler adds some classic Porsche inspiration to the mix.

The interior gets a more dramatic refresh. It retains the Beetle's Spartan aesthetic, but features a widescreen digital display in place of the iconic single round gauge.

Power comes from a new air-cooled engine that uses the original's rear-mounted 2.3-liter block, but adds dual Weber carburetors and a stainless steel performance exhaust.

Its official horsepower has not yet been announced, but it drives the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission shared with older Porsche 911 models.

A fully-independent suspension features a double-wishbone design and competition style shocks and springs, while a track-capable disc braking system indicates the car's sporting intentions.

The Milivié 1's climate control system combines a heat exchanger with an electronic heater with multiple zone controls that includes the front storage compartment.

The highest price ever paid for an authentic Beetle is the $128,700 that the 1963 "Herbie the Love Bug" movie car went for at an auction in 2018, but an unmodified 1960 example owned by Jerry Seinfeld was sold for $121,000 in 2016.

Reservations are currently being accepted, but the list is a short one. Milivié Design is limiting production to 22 cars in honor of the nearly 22 million Beetles that were sold during its six-decade run.